“He Jiankui shocked the world in 2018 when he announced that twin girls Lulu and Nana had been born with modified DNA to make them resistant to HIV.”

—CNN.com, “Chinese scientist who edited genes of twin babies is jailed for 3 years” 12/30/19

1

. In a time of great darkness, He said, “Let there be light.”

2. He has been the source of many problems for the scientific community.

3. He has been the source of many problems for the religious community.

4. In 2018 He created a pair of genetically-edited human twins.

5. He has altered the course of human evolution.

6. Most people aren’t comfortable with the genetic modification of life, but He isn’t bothered by what most people think.

7. He works in mysterious ways.

8. He is a Chinese doctor.

9. He has been quoted as saying, “Let the earth bring forth living creatures after their kind: cattle and creeping things and beasts of the earth after their kind.”

10. He created a new organism that had never before inhabited the earth.

11. He has been said to be “proud” of his creation.

12. He is probably not pleased that He did what previously only He had done.

13. Some say He was playing God.

14. Some say He is God.

15. In hundreds of years, He will probably be looked back upon as an apocalyptic force in human history.

16. A critic has said He has conducted a monstrous experiment.

17. He shouldn’t be too concerned with what He did since He can probably undo it.

18. He is well known in the great state of Texas.

19. The vast majority of people in the world don’t even know that He exists.

20. Many feel that He should be locked away for the betterment of society.

21. He once declared, “The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he, who in the name of charity and good will, shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother's keeper and the finder of lost children. And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon thee.”

22. He has been on unpaid leave for quite a while now.

23. As to whether the creation of a new lifeform initially seemed like a good idea, He could not be reached for comment.

1, 9, 14: God

8, 11, 13, 16, 20: He Jiankui

2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 12, 15, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23: Both

21: Jules Winfield from Pulp Fiction

