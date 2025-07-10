Dogs That Are Varsity Athletes
- Air Bud in the Basketball movie
- Air Bud in the Football movie
- Air Bud in the Ultimate Frisbee movie that got scrapped because the studio remembered lots of dogs can do that
Collies and Dogs That Border on Collies
- Lassie
- Border Collies
- A dog that is very clearly a Pit Bull, but is listed as a collie on Petfinder because people are super weird about Pit Bulls
Disney IP Dogs
- 101 Dalmatians
- The 102nd Dalmatian they tacked on for the sequel
- The Dalmatian your neighbor got for their kids because they loved the movie, but it turns out Dalmatians can be pretty aggressive dogs, so he had to go live with a distant aunt
Designer Dogs
- Paris Hilton’s Purse Dog
- Chi-Poo (Chihuahua-Poodle mix bred to achieve maximum anxiety-to-body-mass ratio)
- Doodles in a Gucci collar in a restaurant in their owner’s lap at the table, eating pasta directly off their plate
- Doodles at the dog park, unattended, unvaccinated, unmedicated, untrained, unstoppable
Gamer Dogs
- Dogs playing poker
- Dogs cheating at poker
- The puppies in the Puppy Bowl
- Your dog convincing your partner he wasn’t fed fifteen minutes ago
Dogs on the Farm Upstate
- Old Yeller, because some dogs get rabies
- Cricket, because some dogs have evil owners
- Marley, because all dogs are mortal
- Pipit, the dog from Jaws who gets eaten early in the movie to demonstrate that no one is off-limits
- Your neighbor’s Dalmatian (He’s fine! The aunt really lives on a farm!)
Dogs in Positions of Power
- German Shepherds that are cops
- German Shepherds that bite cops
- German Shepherds that bite so many cops, they have to be sent away from the White House
Dogs with Jobs
- Pomeranian with an Instagram ($10,000 per post)
- Dog Mayors
- Certified Therapy Dog
- “Certified” Emotional Support Dog with Zero Qualifications and its own Anxiety Disorder But You Really Need Him To Fly To Tampa With You For Your Cousin’s Wedding
Dogs Built Different (Wrong)
- Dachshunds (legs too short, bod too long, tum drag on ground)
- Greyhounds (likely created by Boston Dynamics)
- Pluto (whatever they did to make him subservient to a mouse whose best friend is a dog that owns a house and can speak English)
- Corn Dogs
Dogs That Can’t Breathe
- Pugs
- Bulldogs
- French Bulldogs (cigarettes)
- A boy dog when he sees a really, really beautiful girl dog
Dogs in an Interspecies Best Friendship
- The Hound (The Fox)
- Snoopy (Woodstock)
- Russian Wolfhound (Vodka)
- All Dogs (Man)
Dogs That Solve Mysteries
- Scooby-Doo
- Titular Blue of Blue’s Clues
- Dog the Bounty Hunter
Dogs That Are Too Big
- Clifford the Big Red Dog (cautionary tail against GMO dog food)
- Saint Bernards (patrolling the mountainside with a barrel of Four Loko on their collar)
- Dogs that need chopped-up IKEA bags to ride the MTA
Dogs That Are Too Small
- None, according to your landlord
Dogs Who Teach Our Children Important Lessons
- Bluey, after the first episode you watch with your niece (this show is actually pretty sophisticated!)
- Bluey, after the 10th consecutive episode you watch with your niece (Okay, maybe we give Arthur a try? Just for one episode? Please stop crying! Okay fine, one more Bluey)
- Bluey, after the 123rd consecutive episode you watch with your niece (Bluey is my biological daughter. I would die for Bluey. Also, I’ve changed my mind about not having children. I want 2.5 kids and a fenced-in yard. I want a Dalmatian in that yard until he bites one of the kids’ friends and has to go live with my sister in rural Pennsylvania)
Metaphorical Dogs
- That dog you got in you
- The dog you’re as sick as
- The dogs that were let out
- The dog days that are over