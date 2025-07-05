“Oh, am I out of time?”

(Translation: “How dare you prevent me from talking forever.”)

The oldest audience member falls asleep and starts snoring. Nobody bothers to wake him.

Speaker stops talking and chair is forced to ask, “Um, is that the end of your presentation, or…?”

The presenters all brought their slides on USB sticks instead of emailing them ahead of time as instructed.

Session chair desperately flaps hands to indicate speaker has been out of time for the past seven minutes.