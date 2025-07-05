|B
|I
|N
|G
|O
|Nobody knows how to work the projector.
|Panelists outnumber the audience.
|“Hi, everybody—wish I could be there! Can you see my slides? Hang on, let me try sharing them again…”
|Session chair mispronounces speaker’s name.
|“Does anybody have a dongle?”
|“So the title/topic/argument/field of my paper has changed since I submitted my abstract…”
(Translation: “I’m the captain now.”)
|Somebody uses the name “Žižek.”
|One audience member yells “HA” five seconds after a presenter’s bad joke.
|There are not enough handouts.
|Audience members sneak out as soon as the only famous scholar on the panel finishes her presentation.
|There are way too many handouts.
|“Can everybody hear me OK? Is this microphone working?”
|FREE SPACE
“This is more of a comment than a question.”
|A “10-minute paper” is turning into a “surprise keynote address.”
|“Have you read X?”
(Translation: “Why didn’t you cite my work, asshole?”)
|“Oh, am I out of time?”
(Translation: “How dare you prevent me from talking forever.”)
|The oldest audience member falls asleep and starts snoring. Nobody bothers to wake him.
|Speaker stops talking and chair is forced to ask, “Um, is that the end of your presentation, or…?”
|The presenters all brought their slides on USB sticks instead of emailing them ahead of time as instructed.
|Session chair desperately flaps hands to indicate speaker has been out of time for the past seven minutes.
|Session chair is forced to devise questions for all the presenters who didn’t get any from the audience.
|“Let me play devil’s advocate for a minute.”
(Translation: “You fool.”)
|Most of those present are female. Most of those cited are male.
|“This is a three-part question.”
(Translation: “Let’s make this Q&A all about me.”)
|“Does that answer your question?”
(It does not answer your question.)