You forgot to sift your flour, and now your cake frosting is lumpy.

You need to make a tricky left turn.

You’re filing your taxes for a year during which you lived in multiple states.

You want to cancel your cable. (This one is on the line.)

You overwatered your Monstera plant.

You underwatered your Monstera plant.

You cared for your Monstera plant attentively and now it takes up your entire spare bedroom.

You have a loose handful of spent batteries that you’ve been meaning to recycle.

You lost one of the yellow pieces in your “Sorry” board game.

You bought a pint of dates at the farmers market but you don’t know what to do with them. Do people just eat them like this?

Your shower isn’t getting as hot as it used to.

You don’t know how to use that one machine at the gym and you’re too embarrassed to ask the people with muscles.

You need one pair of pants that is in style and suits your body type. (This one is also on the line.)

Your paella is never as good as your neighbor's, and you swear you are following the NYT Cooking recipe to the letter.

You bought a side table you didn’t need on Facebook Marketplace because it was $9, and now you can't even give it away.

You’ve forgotten your boss’s birthday, but you know it’s soon.

Your DVR is full of old Jeopardy!’s, so you can’t record any new Jeopardy!’s. Also, you still use a DVR.

You accidentally bought plumbing-safe toilet paper.

The 82-year-old woman you see sometimes at the gym can consistently outlast you on the Stairmaster. You’re pretty sure she also knows how to use that one machine.

Due to the budget cuts, mission tapes will no longer self-destruct. But agents are bound by oath not to tell anyone how badly you've been underseasoning that paella.