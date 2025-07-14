- You’re happy as long as you’re left alone and fed on time.
- After being away from home for any length of time, it takes you three days to properly decompress and readjust.
- You make low-pitched noises to convey that you’re upset. Which you are.
- Visitors can tell which piece of furniture is your favorite just by looking at what has the most stains.
- Regardless of when you go to bed, you sleep for twelve hours.
- You keep acquiring an increasing number of toys while your number of job offers remains at zero.
- Strangers being welcomed into your home makes you recoil.
- You waste all hours of the day entertaining some random fascination.
- You don’t know the proper way to show a stranger you trust them, so you just rub yourself against their leg.
- When it comes to meeting new people, you prefer to be the one who initiates the interaction so that the other person won’t force their affection on you too soon.
- You cast a very judgmental look when not served your usual food.
- Laser pointers easily grab your attention.
- You bare your teeth if someone approaches you before you’re ready.
- You’re completely harmless, even when your eyes might say otherwise.
- You’re not good at cleaning up after yourself because you have someone who does that for you.
- You’re the reason all the fine china is in the cabinets and not on the display shelves.
- Your body language gives off a bold and independent image, but that does little to hide the fact that you rely on others for pretty much everything.
- You prefer to clean yourself rather than be forcibly bathed.
- There’s no real reason for why you’re staring at a blank spot on the wall, but you know you don’t want to be interrupted while you’re doing it.
- This woman in her 60’s keeps calling you “her baby.”
1-20: Only child*
1-20: House cat*
*Even if you’re an adult only child and just one of these applies to you, it means your living situation has already turned you into a house cat