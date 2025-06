RAMS OVER TRAMS

PROPOSE RAIL, GO TO JAIL

THE MOB IS RISING



AGAINST CONGESTION PRICING

WHY CAN’T YOU SEE

MAN WAS BORN FREE

TO GET IN HIS TRUCK

AND RUSH INTO GRIDLOCK

FEEL THE PAIN IN YOUR BICYCLE LANE

WHILE I DRIVE BY PRAYING FOR RAIN

KEEP YOUR TRAM IN AMSTERDAM

CITY COMMISSIONER WANTS A METROLINK

LET’S PUT THAT COMMIE IN THE CLINK

HENRY FORD IS OUR LORD

HE HAS BUILT A MOVING FORT

FOR THE AMERICAN GLADIATOR

WITH A BIG GULP AND BACONATOR

HEAR THE MIGHTY ENGINE ROAR

LIKE A LION ON THE COLISEUM FLOOR

IF YOU WALK TO TARGET, YOU ARE THE TARGET

BUSES ARE FOR WUSSES

TRAINS ARE FOR DANES

ALL YOUR BIKES AND BUSES

WON’T TAKE OUR LANES

METROLOOP SMELLS LIKE POOP

BICYCLE LOBBY, GET ANOTHER HOBBY

FREE AS AN EAGLE

OR LEASHED LIKE A BEAGLE

CHOOSE THE AUTOMOBILE

FOR THAT FREEDOM FEEL

THERE’S NOTHING FINE ABOUT A SUBWAY LINE

IF IT DOESN’T GO VROOOM

IT’S MUCH TOO SOON

WHAT MAKES AMERICA FUNCTION

IS A SPAGHETTI JUNCTION

WAIT IN VAIN FOR THE TRAIN

LET KING CAR TAKE YOU FAR

CHOO-CHOO MAKES YOU GO BOO-HOO

THE BUS MAKES YOU CUSS

A FERRY WON’T MAKE YOU MERRY

AND NO ONE’S JOLLY ON A TROLLEY

DON’T COME BETWEEN A MAN AND HIS RAM

TRAIN RHYMES WITH RAIN

TRAM RHYMES WITH SHAM

AND RAIL RHYMES WITH JAIL

OUR CONCLUSION IS SIMPLE:

ANY TRANSIT THAT IS COLLECTIVE

LEAVES YOU WET, CHEATED, AND CAPTIVE

THEY VOTED FOR A DESIGNATED BUS LANE

THOSE SOCIALISTS ARE ALL INSANE

ROAD GRABBERS BELONG IN AN ASYLUM

WE’LL DRIVE ‘EM THERE WHEN WE FIND ‘EM

EVEN ON JUPITER AND MARS, THE ROADS ARE FOR CARS

MANY PEOPLE IN THE STREET

PEDESTRIANS HAVE SUCH TENDER MEAT

FROM STOMPING AROUND ON THEIR FEET

AND NOW MY SUV WANTS TO EAT

DODGE WON’T BUDGE

GIVE ME A DRIVE-THRU

AND A PARKING LOT VIEW

NOTHING LIKE HIGHWAY DINING

AMONG CHROME GRILLES SHINING

I WAS MADE IN A CHEVROLET

AND I’LL GO BACK IN A CADILLAC

TO MEET MY LORD IN HIS FORD

CHRYSLER, DODGE & BUICK, WHAT CAN I SAY?

GOD BLESS THE HIGHWAYS OF THE USA!