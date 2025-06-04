For the first time in 1,500 years, the world’s most iconic board game is getting a major update, thanks to the new subscription-based platform, Chess+™.

The first expansion, The Royal Bundle, introduces nine game-changing characters to enrich your medieval power fantasies and destabilize centuries of balanced gameplay.

Say goodbye to vanilla chess. Say hello to the optimized, monetized, pay-to-slay revolution.

The Prince. Ever wonder what happens after checkmate? Wonder no more! This new piece spawns after the King is dead. Then, it moves only one square forward and unlimited squares backward—the movement range of someone who's spent his whole life being told what to do. When the knights and bishops die, then he can move freely on the board, unbothered by the looming conspiracies of the clergy and rival nobles.

The Jester. Mimics the movements of the last piece that was played before him. The player may choose to sacrifice the Jester, allowing the King to move a second time during the same turn. Available exclusively through pre-order or by spending the in-game currency, the strateGEMS.

The Archbishop. An enhanced bishop that converts enemy pieces instead of capturing them. Available in three historically accurate skins: Catholic, Orthodox and Anglican. Part of The Royal Bundle, and the Holy Wars expansion pack.

The Democratically Elected Leader. Power to the pawns! Can move in any direction a number of squares equal to the number of pawns remaining on the board. The Democratically Elected Leader is part of the Bastille Day Event, and can be claimed by playing Chess+ and winning a match on that day. Players who fail to obtain this piece can find it in the Regicide Update, coming this fall.

The Bard. The Bard Improvises. Invents a new move every time he plays and cannot repeat a move that has been made on the board, for fear of plagiarism. If caught plagiarizing previous board positions, this piece is immediately canceled and removed from play. New skins (Kafka, Poe, Woolf) available soon through the Tortured Artist Content Drop.

The Illegitimate Daughter. Out of the wedlock, into battle. Moves like the Queen, but only half the distance. Passive ability: royal scandal—causes adjacent enemy pieces to lose a turn as they gossip about her parentage. Rare drop from Premium Loot Boxes, available only after defeating the Queen in single combat.

The Witch. Roams freely across the board—because she’s an independent, unmarried woman—but cannot attack. Why? Because society is envious, superstitious, and convinced she made a deal with the devil. Special ability: can spawn an Illegitimate Daughter if positioned next to the King for one turn.

The “White Knight” Knight. Moves exactly like a regular knight but with a self-imposed restriction against capturing female pieces, because chivalry isn't dead. The “White Knight” Knight can be redeemed through the Feminist Battle Pass, a premium-plus exclusive.

The Capitalist. Part of the Monopoly-Chess Crossover, this piece can buy squares through strateGEMS, converting them to property and charging rent for every occupying piece. Can only be defeated if all pawns of both colors unite against it—though the “worker solidarity” mechanic is still in beta and reportedly buggy.

Chess Classic™, formerly known as “chess”, remains free-to-play with all original pieces. Chess+™ requires a constant internet connection, valid credit card, and acceptance of our 47-page Terms of Service. The in-game currency, strateGEMS, cannot be earned through gameplay and must be purchased with real currency.