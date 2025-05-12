Moths are no longer attracted to light. They still hang around lightbulbs, but they're keeping it casual.

Bees transition from absolute monarchy to a constitutional democracy. The Queen exists only for ceremonial purposes.

All caterpillars have been replaced with baby butterflies, skipping the awkward teenage phase.

Wasps now produce sour honey.

Mosquitoes and fleas embrace a plant-based lifestyle.

Dung beetles can sculpt feces into various shapes, including cubes, spirals, and disappointing modern art.

Ladybugs now go by the gender-neutral “personbugs.”

Centipedes feature four oversized legs instead of dozens of confusing ones.

Ants are now available in five new colors: sky blue, mint green, peach, fuchsia, and invisible.

Introducing the shadowfly, a firefly that emits darkness during daylight hours.

New conscious termites now consume ethically sourced wood, harvested from dead trees that have had fulfilling, self-actualized lives.

Crickets can now chirp to a beat (“jazz crickets” are still in beta).

Cockroach resilience lowered by 90%.

Tardigrades can survive an extinction event, but not two—they’ve learned to set cosmic boundaries.

Stick insects and leaf insects become cigarette-butt insects and ATM-receipt insects in urban environments.