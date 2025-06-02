Make That Intro Stick:

Fun with rhyme! Example: Mark. Okay, “Mark” rhymes with “Clark.” So now all you have to do is remember the name Clark.

Legally change your name to their name. If you forget in the future, it’s much less awkward to politely ask them to remind you of your own name.

Choose a food that sounds like their name. Example: Pam. So, uh… Spam. From now on, you can only eat Spam. Soon, not only will you remember her name, you’ll curse it in between every mouthful of canned pork.

Lock this image in your mind: A friendly ghost, taken before his time. (Note that this technique is only applicable if the person’s name is Casper.)

Take each initial of their name and have it stand for another name. Example: Allison. A-L-L-I-S-O-N. Aimee, Lionel, Lucille, Ichabod, Samantha, Orlando, Nancy. Easy. Now give the characters complex backstories and rivalries for maximum retention.

Imagine a friend you already know who shares the same name. Now imagine this new acquaintance killing that friend in cold blood, skinning them, and wearing their desecrated corpse as a flesh suit like that alien in Men in Black.

Hold their head in your hands, stare into their eyes, and chant their name back at them: “Greg. Greg. Greg. Gregory. Greg. Greg Blorsky. Greg. My new friend, Gregory. Greg.” (Never let go.)

Already Forgot? Organically Get Them to Remind You:

“Yo fam let’s compare drivers licenses! Do you have a New York State REAL ID? Well, do you have your social security card or a valid W-2?”

Challenge them to a pick-up basketball game of H-O-R-S-E, but instead suggest spelling their name (i.e. D-O-M-I-N-I-C). In order to learn each of the letters in sequence, you must let them win. This method requires: 1) a basketball always on hand, and 2) a believable lack of athletic ability. This is an especially helpful mnemonic if the person’s name is Anette.

“Hey buddy, what sound would you make if you were a Pokémon? Go on. Show me.”

“Here’s a fun icebreaker: What’s your favorite letter in your name? Nice. Your second favorite? Neat! Your third favorite? Etc.” (Then unscramble on your own time.)

“Whoa! This wacky BuzzFeed quiz says it will find your stripper name. All we need is the last thing you ate, your first name, the name of your pet, and then your last name. What would your name be?”

“Can you write your name in cursive? Nuh uh, I don’t believe you… Prove it.” (Then simply find someone who can read cursive.)

Ask them what they went by in Spanish class, then anglicize it.