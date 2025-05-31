Our Plans

Choose Your Favorite Body Part for Individuals



Corroded Aluminum Tier 1

Choose a select body part for coverage. Options may include*: arm (1 only), leg (1 only), eye (1 only), lip (1 only), tongue, neck, forehead, or skin (maximum 1 square ft section).

*Please check with your provider regarding specific availability.

Choose Your Favorite Body Part for Women

Corroded Aluminum Tier 2

Since women are different from individuals, we offer a special (higher-cost) plan for lady parts. Through this plan, you may choose among your woman parts, such as breasts (1 only), vagina, ovaries (1 only), or uterus to prioritize, instead of (not in addition to) a regular body part.

Choose an Entire Organ System

Rusty Copper Tier

Select one of the human body’s organ systems for complete coverage of that system: Cardiovascular, Digestive, Integumentary, Lymphatic, Muscular, Reproductive*, Respiratory, Skeletal, or Urinary. (Excludes Nervous system.)

Note that if your organ system of choice has conditions that affect another organ system, there will be a surcharge for each organ affected.

* Excludes women’s reproductive systems.

Choose Your Chronic Illness

Tarnished Bronze Tier

For those with chronic illnesses or diseases, we encourage you to select the Tarnished Bronze Tier. Under this plan, you will receive care for the select long-term condition of your choice. Examples include: Sore Toe, Pinched Nerve, Cardiovascular Disease, Chronic Canker Sores, Brain Freeze, or Menstruation.

Please note that if you have a chronic illness that affects multiple organ systems or body parts, you must select the Unpolished Silver Tier plan. An example is breast cancer that affects both breasts.

Choose Multiple Chronic Illnesses

Unpolished Silver Tier

If you have health concerns that affect multiple body parts and/or organ systems, such as pregnancy and allergies or anemia and high cholesterol, select the Unpolished Silver Tier plan. Under this plan, you may receive in-network treatment for up to 3 body parts or up to 2 organ systems. Additional body parts and/or organ systems are available at a surcharge of the cost of the Unpolished Silver Tier plan.

You can even mix and match psychological conditions and physical ones—depression and diabetes, for instance. They don’t have to begin with the same letter, either. That was just a coincidence.

Choose Your Favorite Dependent

1-Carat Gold Tier

Families may select the 1-Carat Gold Tier, which covers up to one dependent of your choosing. Both you and your favorite dependent may focus on care for one body part. If your dependent is a child, you will incur a surcharge of the Rusty Copper Tier for each pound gained and inch lengthened. This plan includes one physical per year that may only be applied to peace-of-mind circumstances. You will incur additional costs for physicals required for your dependent’s participation in programs or events, including school and/or camp.

Questions? Our dedicated customer service associates are available to help you navigate your options.*

*Please note that if you have not selected “single vocal chord” as your body part of choice, there will be a surcharge for speaking to an associate because this qualifies as vocal chord/throat support.