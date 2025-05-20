“Sports-betting operators, much like tobacco companies, have engineered their product to foster addiction, through the constant stream of bonuses, promotions, and opportunities to microbet.” — TIME

Welcome to CigKings! Thanks for downloading our app of your own volition. Hey, while you’re here, have you heard about our latest promotion? We’re offering a WHOPPING $500 in Bonus Cigarettes! All you have to do? Spend $10 bucks right here on our app.

You heard us right, $500! Just one pack of cigarettes, and the money’s all yours (to be used exclusively in our app to buy more cigarettes). Why? Here at CigKings, our company philosophy is simple: we give away large sums of money out of the goodness of our hearts. In other words, we’re a charity—a glitzy, $30 billion charity, sponsored by Jaime Foxx, Post Malone, Drake, Conor McGregor, Kevin Hart, Vanessa Hudgens, Michael Jordan, Paris Hilton, Floyd “Money” Mayweather, and almost half of all American men ages 18–49 years old

The best part is there’s NO COMMITMENT! After your first pack, if you feel like quitting, by all means, go right ahead! Just remember, $500 will be deposited directly into your CigKings account in case you ever find yourself again craving that sweet rush of nicotine. If you forget about the money, no problem! As long as your app is set to its default settings, you’ll get a push notification about your remaining balance the second our algorithm detects inactivity.

You might be wondering how this promotion is profitable for us. Don’t.

Just focus on having fun! Did we mention you can interact with friends on CigKings? That’s right—check out what your friends are smoking by clicking on the “Social” tab. And get this? If you refer a friend to CigKings during our “Secondhand Smoke” promotion, you’ll EACH receive another $500 in Bonus Cigarettes ON US! That’s a lot of CigButts. Don’t forget to cash those in for more cigarettes!

If you use up all your Bonus Cigarettes, don’t worry! The terms and conditions you signed when you accepted our $500 allowed us to link your bank account to CigKings, so you’re all set to keep on smoking! And if your checking and savings accounts run dry, no sweat! CigKings has hundreds of daily contests and achievements that pay out BIG in CigButts. For instance, smoke 10 cigarettes by noon to unlock the “Chain Reaction” Badge, redeemable for 100 CigButts (to be used only to buy more cigarettes in the CigKings store).

At CigKings, we’re committed to fostering a healthy relationship between our customers and our product. We acknowledge that cigarettes can be addictive, on a case-by-case basis, which is why we’ve equipped our app with optional features to promote responsible smoking. At any point you feel your hobby getting out of control, you can limit your PPD (Packs Per Day) by following these simple steps:

Settings >> 👑 CigKings Resources >> ‼️ Promos & Limits >> 🎉 Promos >> 🙄 Limits >> 😑 Limit PPD >> “All smoked out? 😮‍💨” >> “Yes 🤓” >> “Are you aware this action will deplete your current CigButts balance? 😳” >> “Yes 😔” >> “Are you aware this action requires you to mail back the complimentary CigKings Crown we sent you when you first signed up? 🤴” >> “Yes 👨‍🦲” >> “Are you aware you must visit our corporate headquarters in Corpus Christi, Texas, during regular business hours (Wednesday: 9:00-9:45 AM) to complete this process? 🤠” >> “Yes ✈️” >> “Will you require any financial support for airfare or accommodations? 🤲” >> “No 🙅‍♂️” >> “Great! See you in TX! Here’s $100 in Bonus Cigarettes in the meantime! 🚬”

One last thing—as a first-time user, you're eligible for a FREE SPIN on the CigWheel, presented by Marlboro. Spin NOW for a chance to win CigButts, Marlboros, and free spins on the CigWheel, presented by Marlboro. If you land on one of the free spins, making up 90% of the wheel, be sure to spin AGAIN for a chance to win even more CigButts, Marlboros, and free spins on the CigWheel, presented by Marlboro. Don't stop then—the fun has just begun!