Episode 1: Jeb Wilkin’s neighbor Quentin McCasey was the last person to see Jeb alive and yet the police do not consider him a suspect. Instead they’re focused on the theory that Jeb may have been a victim of the Greensborough Killer. However, the week of Jeb’s murder Quentin was reportedly seen watching Jeb’s house with binoculars from his window. The night after Jeb’s murder Quentin was also spotted dragging a heavy misshapen package from his house and cramming it into his car. Why won’t the Greensborough PD investigate?

Episode 2: After further inquiry we’ve learned that Quentin McCasey is part of an avid subculture of “Indoor Bird Watchers,” people who love bird watching but cannot tolerate allergens such as pollen or the sun. Furthermore the night after the murder Quentin was hauling his Octobass, a rare 11″ tall string instrument to perform at a local open mic night. All of this is deeply unsettling but not technically illegal.

Episode 3: We are legally obligated to state that the Greensborough Police Dept has cleared Quentin’s alibi. Although Quentin was the last person to see Jeb alive, footage from Jeb’s Ring camera confirms the interaction was just Quentin asking Jeb if he wanted to hang out and play with his model trains and Jeb politely declining. At the time of the murder Quentin was reportedly doing a Twitch Livestream unboxing his latest Lionel model train set. But does a confirmed alibi really mean that he’s innocent?

Episode 4: We interview the people who know Quentin best—mean acquaintances from high school he hasn’t spoken to since he was 15. Why does Quentin dress like a small home-schooled child even though he’s 50? Why did he call his homeroom teacher “mom” more than once? And why are most of these tips coming from Quentin’s high school bully Greg Allan Bryan who is widely believed to be The Greensborough Killer? We get the insider scoop on all of these questions and more.

Episode 5: The other suspects. We think there might be some, such as Jeb’s brother-in-law Greg Allen Bryan, who has a terrifying rap sheet and fits the profile to a tee. Unfortunately none of them are quite as compelling as Quentin. Like how many adults play Magic: The Gathering professionally but also list their favorite musician as “Bach” on their dating profile? There’s just something off about this dude.

Episode 6: A real time update on the case from the Greensborough PD, Jeb’s brother-in-law Greg Allen Bryan who the media has dubbed “The Greensborough Killer” is in custody based on DNA evidence.

Episode 7: A jailhouse interview with Greg Allen Bryan. He encourages us to keep looking into Quentin, calling him “disturbed” and “seriously who translates The Silmarillion into Klingon for fun?”

Episode 8: We follow up on an important lead in the investigation, Quentin McCasey’s collection of antique Hummel figurines. Quentin claims they were his mom’s but a forensic look at his eBay purchases confirm he has bid on some as recently as last year.

Episode 9: Quentin’s lawyer has sent us a cease and desist letter that we read on the air. Several of our more reputable journalists resign citing “ethics.” Our loyal fans in Jebnation know better though. Quentin just wants to tear us apart because if we don’t stick together, that creates more lonely people who are susceptible to joining his long running Dungeons & Dragons campaign.

Episode 10: After losing multiple lawsuits we’ve been ordered to stay over 30 feet away from Quentin McCasey. All of our sponsors have dropped out so this will be our last episode. However an important question remains, if Quentin McCasey is not the killer what on earth is his deal? Some might say if he’s guilty of anything he’s guilty of being an eccentric adult man with fulfilling hobbies that he’s passionate about. In our opinion he might not be guilty of murder but in the court of public opinion he is guilty—guilty of being a deeply weird little man.