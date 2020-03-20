A: Adul-tree
Q: Why did the lizard’s wife leave him?
A: He had e-reptile dysfunction
Q: Why did the pasta have to stay 40 feet away from his ex?
A: They got a re-straining order!
Q: What do you call it when you marry your best friend?
A: A bleak farce
Q: What do legs have to pay their spouse when they separate?
A: Alimo-knee
Q: Where do basketballs file for divorce?
A: In court!
Q: Why was the boat in debt?
A: Child sup-port
Q: Why did Karen cross the street?
A: To sleep with her boss
Q: What did the dog say when their partner took everything?
A: I should have signed a pre-pup
Q: Why did the corpse’s marriage end?
A: Irreconcilable stiff-erences
Q: How did the window cope when he lost custody of his kids?
A: He became addicted to pane-killers
Q: Karen please come home
A: I miss you so much