Q

: What is the leading cause of divorce in a forest?A: Adul-tree

Q: Why did the lizard’s wife leave him?

A: He had e-reptile dysfunction

Q: Why did the pasta have to stay 40 feet away from his ex?

A: They got a re-straining order!

Q: What do you call it when you marry your best friend?

A: A bleak farce

Q: What do legs have to pay their spouse when they separate?

A: Alimo-knee

Q: Where do basketballs file for divorce?

A: In court!

Q: Why was the boat in debt?

A: Child sup-port

Q: Why did Karen cross the street?

A: To sleep with her boss

Q: What did the dog say when their partner took everything?

A: I should have signed a pre-pup

Q: Why did the corpse’s marriage end?

A: Irreconcilable stiff-erences

Q: How did the window cope when he lost custody of his kids?

A: He became addicted to pane-killers

Q: Karen please come home

A: I miss you so much

