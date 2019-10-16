2. Seabiscuit
3. Not a Joke
4. Ladies and Gentlemen
5. I'll Have Another
6. Total Bunk
7. Thunder Gulch
8. Here's the Deal
9. Oh, Baloney!
10. Where's the Beef?
11. Record Player on at Night
12. I'm Serious
13. Decidedly
14. Big Fucking Deal
15. Lord Murphy
16. Not Hyperbole
17. Lollygagger
18. Hogwash
19. Barack America
20. Look, Folks
21. Horsey McHorseFace
22. Corn Pop
Championship Racehorse: 2, 5, 7, 10, 13, 15, 17, 21
Joe Bidenism: 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 12, 14, 16, 18, 19, 20, 22
Sign up for comedy writing or stand-up classes at The Second City - 10% off with code PIC.