1. Cut the Malarkey

2. Seabiscuit

3. Not a Joke

4. Ladies and Gentlemen

5. I'll Have Another

6. Total Bunk

7. Thunder Gulch

8. Here's the Deal

9. Oh, Baloney!

10. Where's the Beef?

11. Record Player on at Night

12. I'm Serious

13. Decidedly

14. Big Fucking Deal

15. Lord Murphy

16. Not Hyperbole

17. Lollygagger

18. Hogwash

19. Barack America

20. Look, Folks

21. Horsey McHorseFace

22. Corn Pop

Championship Racehorse: 2, 5, 7, 10, 13, 15, 17, 21
Joe Bidenism: 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 12, 14, 16, 18, 19, 20, 22

