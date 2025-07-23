The beloved children’s author Brian Jacques chronicled the adventures of sword-swinging mice, bow-toting bunnies, and diabolical weasels in the fantastic, feast-centric Redwall series. Most of these critters have passed away, but some survive to this very day.

Here's what they've been up to.

Mumzillia “Mumzy” O’Chubbacutch

Mumzy, an old bank vole who makes a mean soup, is now a cozycore influencer with more than 20 million social media followers. Her fans call themselves Cutchies and wait with bated breath for her next fireside crocheting live stream. Taylor Swift made headlines when she declared, “Mumzy is mother.”

Slagar the Cruel

Long thought dead, the merciless, murderous fox Slagar the Cruel resurfaced earlier this year when President Trump appointed him to oversee hen house security. Though Slagar has had a disastrous tenure, marred by thousands of brutal fatalities, he has Trump’s full support and is considered a front runner for the 2028 Republican primary.

Tarquin & Rosemary Woodsorrel

After disbanding the Fur and Foot Fighting Patrol, husband-and-wife hares Tarquin and Rosemary Woodsorrel wanted a less grueling, more lucrative way to pursue justice. With their twelve leverets, they started a personal injury law firm called Woodsorrel, Woodsorrel, Woodsorrel, Woodsorrel, Woodsorrel, Woodsorrel, Woodsorrel, Woodsorrel, Woodsorrel, Woodsorrel, Woodsorrel, Woodsorrel, Woodsorrel & Woodsorrel. Their ubiquitous tagline: “There’s only ONE Woodsorrel, Woodsorrel, Woodsorrel, Woodsorrel, Woodsorrel, Woodsorrel, Woodsorrel, Woodsorrel, Woodsorrel, Woodsorrel, Woodsorrel, Woodsorrel, Woodsorrel & Woodsorrel.”

Friar Alder

A former head chef at Redwall Abbey, wiry mouse Friar Alder moved to New York and established the East Village restaurant Third Kingdom, which critics have hailed as “the only restaurant in the country dedicated to mushrooms” (NBC NY), “the only all-mushroom restaurant in the United States” (FOX 5 NY), and “Grade Pending” (Health Department).

Grath Longfletch

The intrepid and deadly otter-archer Grath Longfletch spent a few regrettable seasons as the mascot for the Danville Otterbots, an Appalachian League baseball team, before becoming radicalized online and joining the Animal Liberation Front. In February 2023, she freed Flaco the Eurasian eagle-owl from his enclosure at the Central Park Zoo. More recently, Grath began compiling a list of all the CEOs of companies that test on animals.

Firty

Firty, a diminutive sea rat with a big personality, renounced his pirating ways and has had a fulfilling second act working steadily as a character actor (Mad Men, The Departed, the Pizza Rat video). He’s been cast in the upcoming live-action remake of Ratatouille, in which he’ll be playing a mouse.

Wild Doogy Plumm

The stout Highland squirrel-warrior Wild Doogy Plumm had a brief stint as a spelling bee moderator, which he thought would entail conflict resolution for bees who can spell. But he was an imperfect fit due to his short temper, thick Scottish brogue, and penchant for gesturing with his claymore. (He also kept calling the children “Dibbuns,” which many parents assumed was a slur.) After his dismissal, Doogy hired the Woodsorrels to file a wrongful termination lawsuit.

Axtel Sturnclaw

In the 1980s, Axtel—a leather-clad, war-hammer-wielding mole—founded an underground fight club and sex dungeon in Berlin called The Hole. Unfortunately, he had to be euthanized last month when it was discovered that his berserker rage (or “Bloodwrath”) was just rabies.

A stuffed Axtel now stands in the American Museum of Natural History’s Hall of Aggressively Horny Mammals.