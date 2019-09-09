2. Drink a beer with dinner.
3. Admire rich white men who are landowners.
4. Cook porridge and flummery.
5. Exhort a vagabond to repentance.
6. Unwind with a beer or two with lunch.
7. Ride wooden hobby horses.
8. Don't believe in climate change.
9. Pleasure yourself with a few beers for breakfast.
10. Knotwork.
11. Maintain body temperature while rolling a hoop with a stick by drinking a lukewarm beer.
12. Entice your mistress with a dinner of boiled pigeon prepared tableside.
13. Employ mercury to tend to your syphilis.
14. Decide what marginalized communities do with their bodies.
15. After beating a foe at rolling a hoop with a stick, douse your coach with a barrel of beer.
16. Own a gun.
Modern GOP Congressman: 1–16
Founding Fathers: 1–16
