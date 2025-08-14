I’ve thought about this a lot. From every possible angle. There’s just no other way around it. I won’t find any success doing what I’m doing where I live now. I have to move to the most expensive city in the world and do what I’m doing there.

The way I see it, there are two options:

Option #1: Continue living in my roomy apartment in my affordable city. Continue working at my well-paying job with good hours in good conditions. Pursue my dream in my downtime. Fail.

Option #2: Move into a teeny-tiny apartment in the most expensive city in the world. Find a low-paying job with bad hours in bad conditions. Pursue my dream in my downtime. Succeed.

Of course, either way, I’m not going to pursue my dream full-time. Recklessly spend my money trying to make a living out of a hobby? No, that would be ridiculous. Instead, I’m going to prudently spend all of my money on the most expensive rent and groceries in the most expensive city in the world.

In the past, I’ve worked tirelessly to achieve my dreams, but to no avail. It’s not because of the quality of my creative output, don’t be a fool. It’s the fact that I don’t live in the most expensive city in the world. Well, I’m not sure. Maybe it is the quality of my creative output. But there’s only one way to find out, and that’s by moving to the most expensive city in the world and trying my luck there.

If you want to get technical, yes, I technically could pursue my dream where I live now—or wherever, for that matter. Technically, I could dress with more panache, kvetch about the mayor, or eat a hot dog on a park bench under the sweltering sun. Technically, I could do a lot of things. Technically, I could engineer a device that causes the water in my bathtub to flow like a treadmill, allowing me to swim the 100-meter butterfly right there from the comfort of my own home. Technically, I could. But should I?

Consider the quality of my stroke if I were to swim 100 meters butterfly from the confines of my bathtub. Visualize the restricted arms. The stiff legs. The flopping torso, causing water to spill out of the tub, damaging the caulk lining of the bathroom floor—leading to a lifetime of mildew and mildew-related illnesses.

Now picture this: the undulating movements of a muscular body in an open body of water. Elongated arms. Robust legs. Powerful, dolphin-like movements. Now, open your eyes. That’s me once I stop pursuing my dream where I am now and start pursuing my dream in the most expensive city in the world.

I once read that if you want to be successful, you have to surround yourself with successful people. I’ve also read that a lot of successful people who do what I do happen to live in the most expensive city in the world. Need I say more?