  1. Lose holiday weight
  2. Stop look at naked cave painting all day, find life partner
  3. Get promotion. Head mammoth hunter available now that Krag decapitated
  4. Krag wife: send flowers?
  5. Explore Fertile Crescent—could be something there
  6. Consider Paleolithic diet. (Atkins maybe?)
  7. Stop think like Mesolithic Man, start think like New Stone Age man. Time to be me that me want to be
  8. Take better care of skin. Already looking like middle-aged 17-year-old
  9. Clean hut twice a day
  10. Clean hut once a day
  11. Clean hut when possible
  12. Stop making doody in hut
  13. Try cut hut-doody down to 2-3 times a week
  14. Tackle to-do list. Finally look at smash copper + tin together
  15. Tell rest of hut about + sign and numbers before next mammoth hunt, maybe useful for them
  16. Start playing bone flute again, maybe get band back together
