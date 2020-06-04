1. For which of these jobs do a full 86% of candidates pass training?
- The job where your main responsibility is serving burritos quickly
- The job where your main responsibility is upholding the rule of law
Answer: B
2. Which job requires 1-3 years of specialized training, as opposed to about 6 months?
- Chipotle General Manager
- Police Officer
Answer: A
3. Which of the following authorities can be earned only after at least three promotions?
- The authority to decide if someone would be good at scooping meat into tacos
- The authority to exercise lethal force
Answer: A
4. Which of the following requires quarterly re-certification, as opposed to just annual?
- Food safety
- Gun safety
Answer: A
5. Which of the following pieces of equipment can be carried off-duty by employees and even concealed?
- Avocado Masher
- SIG Sauer P320 Pistol
Answer: B
6. Which job requires years of outstanding performance and demonstrated leadership in order to prove you can be trusted to wear the uniform?
- A job where the worst-case scenario is you overstock carnitas
- A job where the worst-case scenario is you murder someone and spark nationwide protests
Answer: A
Interested in earning a living in comedy? Scott Dikkers, founding editor of The Onion, created Comedy Business School to teach you how to do it.