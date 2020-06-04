1. For which of these jobs do a full 86% of candidates pass training?

The job where your main responsibility is serving burritos quickly The job where your main responsibility is upholding the rule of law

Answer: B

2. Which job requires 1-3 years of specialized training, as opposed to about 6 months?

Chipotle General Manager Police Officer

Answer: A

3. Which of the following authorities can be earned only after at least three promotions?

The authority to decide if someone would be good at scooping meat into tacos The authority to exercise lethal force

Answer: A

4. Which of the following requires quarterly re-certification, as opposed to just annual?

Food safety Gun safety

Answer: A

5. Which of the following pieces of equipment can be carried off-duty by employees and even concealed?

Avocado Masher SIG Sauer P320 Pistol

Answer: B

6. Which job requires years of outstanding performance and demonstrated leadership in order to prove you can be trusted to wear the uniform?

A job where the worst-case scenario is you overstock carnitas A job where the worst-case scenario is you murder someone and spark nationwide protests

Answer: A

