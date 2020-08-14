L

et me get this straight governor, protesters can gather in the streets every night, with minimal social distancing, but I'm not allowed to do something as basic as sitting down to a meal at the Olive Garden on Rosemont because I use the breadsticks for things that the staff finds “objectionable” and “extremely upsetting?”

How is that fair?

You, the governor of my state, whose salary is paid by my tax dollars, are going to tell me that it's fine for a group of people to demonstrate in the streets, demanding justice for the latest in a seemingly never-ending string of government-funded, innocent-civilian deaths. But a law-abiding, small business owner like myself has to completely shut down his bar because of “public health concerns” and because he offers discounts to kids under 18 on Thursdays? Let's get some consistency here.

So these activists can march through the streets and it's “exercising their right to protest,” but when I march through the streets I'm “drunk again?”

The hypocrisy is unfathomable. Grocery stores are allowed to be open, but this fall I won't be able to drop my children off at their public school simply because I'm not allowed within 500 feet of a school, even when it's closed because of a virus.

This makes no sense!

You allow people to gather and congregate in a Wal-Mart, but my children have to go all the way to their mother's house to take classes over Zoom because the walls at my house are covered in erotic Sesame Street fan art that is “too graphic for the other kids.”

It's so infuriating to see you, governor, allow bars to open, while my friend has to close down his gym for weeks, and jump through all these sanitation hoops just because deep state actors like Dr. Fauci said so, and also because some undercooked chicken tenders mixed with vigorous exercise caused a digestive issue while on a treadmill that my elastic compression shorts did not do as good of a job as you would think of containing.

It's only “advised” that protesters or people walking their dogs wear a mask, but as soon as I step inside a courthouse that my taxes paid for a mask is mandated? The mask doesn't even do anything to protect you from the virus. The particles are too small. The bailiff admitted, off the record, that the point of the mask isn't even to stop the spread of the virus, it's just to keep me from trying to bite a judge again!

The government only requests that beachgoers “please follow social distancing guidelines and stay six feet apart,” yet they require me, under threat of imprisonment, to stay at least 200 feet away from my ex-wife?

Where is the logic?

There are double standards everywhere. The government has been giving loans to companies provided the company doesn't lay off workers. But then, when the guy from the government comes and tours my factory, where I haven't laid anyone off ever, he only asks “where are all the parents?”

I guess my point is, let's stop this hypocrisy. The government shouldn't be taking away my rights. Their focus should be making sure no one's rights are infringed upon. Don't crack down on my right to spread a disease if I want to; Crack down on an Applebee's that's infringing on my right to use the restroom “after what happened last time.”

Thank you for your time.