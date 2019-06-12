Now it’s time to figure out your place in the city and answer the age old question: are you a true New Yorker or are you just some college kid here for a summer internship?
Think about how you navigate your day-to-day life in New York. Have you ever:
- Accidentally taken the subway downtown instead of uptown, tried to correct your mistake, and ended up continuing to go the wrong way all the way to Flatbush?
- Mixed up which body of water was which and, when your friend from out of town visited, confidently pointed towards Hoboken, New Jersey and said, “that’s Brooklyn over there?”
- Been corrected on which body of water is which by said friend from out of town?
- Been corrected more than once?
- Been asked for food recommendations and said either Serendipity 3, Katz's Delicatessen, or—worst of all— the M&M World in Times Square because they have the most “authentic” chocolate in NYC?
- Attempted to pet a squirrel and/or pigeon?
- Succeeded in petting a squirrel and/or pigeon, promptly gotten aggressively bitten, and had to spend 4-6 hours in the Beth Israel emergency room waiting to get a rabies shot and trying to not make eye contact with the women in labor and the gunshot wound victims?
- Engaged in a conversation with the senile man dancing on the street outside your apartment building?
- Danced with the senile man outside your apartment building like a scene in Enchanted or a similar fairytale?
- Been catcalled and, because you couldn’t entirely hear what the catcaller said—which was either “you look nice miss” or “you’re now my little bitch”—gotten frazzled and replied, “thank you?”
- Apologized at any time to anyone for literally anything?
- Been asked for money on the subway and, without thinking twice, gotten out your wallet in plain view and rooted around in it for a minute?
- Been mugged?
- Been mugged on the subway in a situation that the NYPD later described as “entirely your own fault?”
- Said something like “I can’t wait to have my own in-unit washer/dryer in my next apartment!” and/or “I think I’d like to live in a rent-controlled one-or-even-two-bedroom in the Village which seems pretty feasible?”
- Taken Instagram photos in central park, in Times Square, at the statue of liberty, or in front of the 9/11 memorial?
- Captioned those photos with something like “I love this city” or “my heart will always be in the BIG APPLE?”
- Bought any single item of clothing that has “I Love NYC” printed on it?
If you answered yes to literally ANY of these, you're a college kid interning in New York. And no, you're not allowed to refer to yourself as "practically a New York native." Trust me, the real natives will get mad at you.
