letter from a reader …

Dear Amy,

You take a look at what’s happening in the media today. The whole Democratic Party has been taken over by the radical left and thank you very much, my poll numbers have gone up. Nancy Pelosi has been taken over by the radical left. As far as I’m concerned, Nancy Pelosi is no longer the Speaker of the House.

Signed,

Stable Genius

Dear Stable Genius,

Do take a deep breath. Life can certainly throw us some curveballs, can it not? One day we are on top of the mountain, the next we are falling into the abyss. My advice is to put on a happy face. Do reach out to this Nancy person. A handwritten note of apology on scented stationery is a lovely gesture that will surely smooth things over.

Dear Amy,

Obama loving (wrote Obama book) Peter Baker of the Failing New York Times, married to an even bigger Trump Hater than himself, should not even be allowed to write about me. Every story is a made up disaster with sources and leakers that don’t even exist. I had a simple and very…..nice call with the new President of Ukraine, it could not have been better or more honorable, and the Fake News Media and Democrats, working as a team, have fraudulently made it look bad. It wasn’t bad, it was very legal and very good. A continuing Witch Hunt!

Dear Stable,

The drumbeat of Impeachment is getting louder, so do continue to have enjoyable phone calls with your friends and dictators. When one is feeling alone and misunderstood, it is our dear friends who come to the rescue and tell us lies about how wonderful we are. Good for you for getting into the Halloween spirit. Are you wearing a witch costume? How darling!

Dear Amy,

To show you how dishonest the LameStream Media is, I used the word Liddle’, not Liddle, in discribing Corrupt Congressman Liddle’ Adam Schiff. Low ratings @CNN purposely took the hyphen out and said I spelled the word Liddle wrong. A small but never ending situation with CNN!

Dear Stab,

When one faces expulsion from the highest office in the land, one’s impulse may be to tweet maniacally. Nonetheless, do try to maintain a sense of decorum at all times. Might you extend an olive branch to Liddle Adam? Fresh flowers with a note of apology to Mr. Adam would be quite sweet. Do consult Spell Check before sending the note. Further, do turn off the TV and try reading a book, for example, The Amy Vanderbilt Complete Book of Etiquette, available on Amazon.

Dear Amy,

Whistleblowers are like spies. The spies and treason, we used to handle it differently than we do now. I’d like to know the whistleblower’s sources. They should be dealt with like in the old days.

Dear Scary,

The inevitability of Impeachment can bring on a tantrum, but remember, we are no longer living in the Medieval period. Do consider purchasing a personal journal in which you can write down your macabre thoughts. Think of it as a confidant who will not turn on you as so many others have. Do feel free to express your desire to torture, kill or maim a courageous whistleblower on these pages. Years from now, you can pull out the journal and recall the good old days when you were still a free man.

Dear Amy,

Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages, people like Nadler, Schiff, AOC Plus 3, and many more, had a Republican Party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me. Oh well, maybe next time!

Dear Hopefully By the End of the Year You’re Out,

OK, impeachment is a bitch, and “do nothing” is exactly what your life will be behind bars. As you await your trial, resist the temptation to utter racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim and misogynistic slurs. Calling two Jewish congressmen and four congresswomen of color savages is always a definite no no. Do continue to throw Pence, Giuliani, and Barr under the bus. Otherwise, shut the fuck up.

