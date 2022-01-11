912: Internet down while visiting parents
913: Another math test anxiety dream, naked this time
914: Pet hamster missing, cat not hungry
915: Ex has recurring role in formerly favorite TV series
916: Enormous spider in shower
917: Premature hair loss, commented on by acquaintance
918: House guest brought winter clothes in summer for stay of indefinite length
919: Text of intimate nature inadvertently sent to tax preparer
920: Considering moving to Oshkosh, WI (920 area code)
921: Therapist retiring
922: Not recognized at college reunion by former roommate
923: Bongo enthusiast moved in next door
924: Cat seems embarrassed by your presence
925: Forgot Valentine’s Day, third time
926: Forgotten on Valentine’s Day, fourth time
927: Learned whether phone is toilet waterproof
928: Gift you gave comes full circle back to you, with stops along the way
929: Sex partner yawned during
930: Parent tried to educate you about “the vast conspiracy”
931: Body-shamed by almost everyone at gym, unintentionally
932: Microwave died after purchase of one gross of Hot Pockets
933: Grieving more over microwave than over recently deceased aunt
934: Considering law school
935: Adorable, sad puppy stares at you through rain-streaked window
936: Left phone at home, or friend’s house, or gym, or God-knows-where
937: Internet still down while visiting parents, three feet of snow forecast

More Like This
The First Baptist Church Christmas Eve Service 2019, Presented by Verizon Wireless
Hunter Gardner
Blue Apron Continued to Deliver Me Food While I Disappeared From Thanos’ “Snap”
Fredrick Martyn
List: Are You at Thanksgiving Dinner, or Are You a Character in the “Star Wars” Prequels?
Justin Avery Smith

Comedy Courses