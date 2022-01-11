912: Internet down while visiting parents

913: Another math test anxiety dream, naked this time

914: Pet hamster missing, cat not hungry

915: Ex has recurring role in formerly favorite TV series

916: Enormous spider in shower

917: Premature hair loss, commented on by acquaintance

918: House guest brought winter clothes in summer for stay of indefinite length

919: Text of intimate nature inadvertently sent to tax preparer

920: Considering moving to Oshkosh, WI (920 area code)

921: Therapist retiring

922: Not recognized at college reunion by former roommate

923: Bongo enthusiast moved in next door

924: Cat seems embarrassed by your presence

925: Forgot Valentine’s Day, third time

926: Forgotten on Valentine’s Day, fourth time

927: Learned whether phone is toilet waterproof

928: Gift you gave comes full circle back to you, with stops along the way

929: Sex partner yawned during

930: Parent tried to educate you about “the vast conspiracy”

931: Body-shamed by almost everyone at gym, unintentionally

932: Microwave died after purchase of one gross of Hot Pockets

933: Grieving more over microwave than over recently deceased aunt

934: Considering law school

935: Adorable, sad puppy stares at you through rain-streaked window

936: Left phone at home, or friend’s house, or gym, or God-knows-where

937: Internet still down while visiting parents, three feet of snow forecast

