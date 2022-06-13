Hey dweeb! Oh god it’s you, of course you bought this journal. Alright, sign your name here:
_____________________
And write a reward if you lose it, which you probably will, because I’ll steal it from you and get all the money! __________________
Prompt 1: When did you first realize you were such a loser?
Prompt 2: What sport do you wish you could play even though you’ll never be able to?
Prompt 3: How much lunch money did you bring today?
Prompt 4: Do you think you’ll ever grow out of being a nerd?
Prompt 5: What do you think of Nathan from math?
Prompt 6: Why don’t you ever sit next to Nathan in class?
Prompt 7: Where did you learn how to sing so well?
Prompt 8: How come you’re always nice to Nathan even when he shoves you in a locker?
Prompt 9: When you invite Johnny and Brian over to play Call of Duty, do you ever wish Nathan was there?
Prompt 10: Nathan wants to ask Rebecca to the dance, do you have any advice for him?
Prompt 11: Have you hit puberty yet?
Prompt 12: Have you watched videos of hot girls online yet?
Prompt 13: If Nathan came up to you in school and was actually chill, would you talk to him?
Prompt 14: Why is Mr. Smith such a bitch? He always gives Nathan F’s.
Prompt 15: Are you going to grind at the school dance or what?
Prompt 16: Would you be able to tutor Nathan in math?
Prompt 17: Did you know Connor S. bullied Nathan in 2nd grade?
Prompt 18: How do you tell a girl you like her?
Prompt 19: Should Nathan try out for school choir? He can sing the first minute of “Bohemian Rhapsody” really well.
Prompt 20: If Nathan wanted to start a band, would you join?
Prompt 21: Seriously though, how much lunch money do you have today? I’m starving.
