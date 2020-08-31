1

. Never tell me the odds.

2. The greatest teacher, failure is.

3. You are unwise to lower your defenses.

4. It’s not my fault!

5. Many of the truths we cling to depend greatly on our own point of view.

6. You’re just a child with a mask.

7. A death mark’s not an easy thing to live with.

8. Don’t everybody thank me at once.

9. Somebody has to save our skins.

10. I find your lack of faith disturbing.

11. Wipe them out. All of them.

12. …more dangerous than you realize.

13. I’ve seen your daily routine. You’re not busy.

14. I’ve got a bad feeling about this.

15. This is not going to go the way you think.

16. I’ve altered the deal. Pray I do not alter it any further.

17. Help me take this mask off.

18. But you’ll die.

19. Who’s more foolish? The fool or the fool who follows him?

20. Tell your sister, you were right.

21. Beep-bee-bee-weep-weeohweep-wee.

America’s Handling of the Pandemic: 1-20

Star Wars Quote: 1-21