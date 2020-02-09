Best Cinematography: Kayla Strong for “Llama spits directly into my mouth at Bronx Zoo”
Best Actor: Alan Chummins in “MUST WATCH: Man Cries During First Open Mike”
Best Actress: Alma Perez in “5 EZ Ways To Dump Your Cheating Ex”
Best International Short: Hayao Takashi, “Japanese man eats American strip club buffet”
Best Sound: Haylee Rogers in “ghost pepper in my sister’s oatmeal!!!”
Best Original Screenplay: Tina Chambers, “U KNO HE A HO”
Best Documentary Short: Chad Gibbons for “Ice Bucket Challenge in Port Authority Bathroom”
Best Reply to Corporate Account: Brad Jengers for “eat my taint chipotle”
Best Visual Effects: Kim Kardashian
Best Direct Message: Brent Stanko for 1:26am Christmas eve message to ex-girlfriend: “Saw you’re home, would love to reconnect!!”
Best User Agreement: N/A
Best Original Score: Matt Jacks, “A Song About Raisins”
Best “Like” – Junior Senator Ted Cruz, @SexuallPosts porn video
Best Meme By a Grown-Up: Your roommate’s mom, Janet, for image of Christopher Walken on SNL saying “I gotta have more Zinfandel!”
Best Picture: ParasiteJoin comedy classes at The Second City: Writing Satire for the Internet, Sketch Writing, and Writing for TV & Film start Feb 29. Use code "PIC" for 10% off by phone.