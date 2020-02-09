Best Cinematography: Kayla Strong for “Llama spits directly into my mouth at Bronx Zoo”

Best Actor: Alan Chummins in “MUST WATCH: Man Cries During First Open Mike”

Best Actress: Alma Perez in “5 EZ Ways To Dump Your Cheating Ex”

Best International Short: Hayao Takashi, “Japanese man eats American strip club buffet”

Best Sound: Haylee Rogers in “ghost pepper in my sister’s oatmeal!!!”

Best Original Screenplay: Tina Chambers, “U KNO HE A HO”

Best Documentary Short: Chad Gibbons for “Ice Bucket Challenge in Port Authority Bathroom”

Best Reply to Corporate Account: Brad Jengers for “eat my taint chipotle”

Best Visual Effects: Kim Kardashian

Best Direct Message: Brent Stanko for 1:26am Christmas eve message to ex-girlfriend: “Saw you’re home, would love to reconnect!!”

Best User Agreement: N/A

Best Original Score: Matt Jacks, “A Song About Raisins”

Best “Like” – Junior Senator Ted Cruz, @SexuallPosts porn video

Best Meme By a Grown-Up: Your roommate’s mom, Janet, for image of Christopher Walken on SNL saying “I gotta have more Zinfandel!”

Best Picture: Parasite

