O

The Fyre Esquire

ne month in and we’ve already figured out the biggest trend of 2019: Fyre Fest content! If your palate wasn’t sated by Netflix’s Fyre and Hulu’s Fyre Fraud, you’re in luck because there are no less than 700 more Fyre Fest-inspired movies, reality shows, and documentaries coming to your favorite streaming services. Here are a few titles we’re particularly excited about:

Synopsis: In this film, Matthew McConaughey stars as a down-on-his-luck lawyer who reluctantly accepts a job defending Fyre Fest founder Billy McFarland (Jonah Hill). What starts as just another case turns into an all-consuming fight for justice, when the lawyer realizes McFarland was set up by Instagram celebrity, The Fat Jew (played by a totally transformed Christian Bale).

Cooking With Fyre

Synopsis: Iron Chef meets Cast Away in this new reality cooking competition. Twelve self-identified Instagram influencers who’ve been stranded in the Bahamas since April 2017 compete to return to civilization. Each week, the contestants will create dishes using only the ingredients available to Fyre Fest attendees – contaminated romaine lettuce, stale wheat bread, some kind of white cheese and potato salad. Celebrity judges include Diplo (unconfirmed), Paul Hollywood (unconfirmed) and disgraced former FEMA director Michael Brown (confirmed).

Trial By Fyre: An American Odyssey

Synopsis: This to-be critically acclaimed 16-hour documentary miniseries uses the Fyre Fest as a launching pad to explore the intersections between celebrity culture, social media, climate change, the Trump administration, capital gains taxes, male circumcision rights, Mexican luchador culture, the 2014 Cliven Bundy standoff, the unsung legacy of Jethro Tull, and of course, the OJ Simpson trial.

The Fast and the Fyre-ous

Synopsis: Dom Toretto gets pulled out of retirement by the Diplomatic Security Services to pull off yet another last job. DSS gets wind of a rogue member of ISIS’ plans to transfer stolen social security numbers to a Russian at Fyre Fest 2. Somehow, it falls to Dom and his crew to prevent the handoff while also driving exotic cars fast in a tropical setting. Diplo wrote the soundtrack.

Ja Rules Are Ja Off

Synopsis: For the first time, Fyre Fest co-founder Ja Rule speaks on record about his involvement, as well as why he hasn’t released a quality song since “Always on Time.”

Baptized By Fyre

Synopsis: A romantic dramedy/thriller set during Fyre Fest. After eternal optimist, and professional vape trick artist, Thund3r (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) realizes Fyre Fest is a bust, he decides to make the most of his time off work in the Bahamas anyway. Enter nun-in-training Janie (Zendaya), who leaves the convent for a weekend to accompany her recently dumped sister to Fyre Fest. Sparks fly, laughs are had and life choices questioned as this unlikely couple joins forces to leave the island

Don’t Fyre Until You See The Whites of Their Eyes

Synopsis: In this form breaking documentary from Vice (probably), Fyre Fest attendees retell horror stories from their time in, and trying to get out of, the Bahamas. Then, Revolutionary War reenactors, in full 18th-century garb, bring their tales to life on the screen.

Heat

Synopsis: This is actually just 1995’s Heat, but we’re hoping a few people see the name, think it’s about Fyre Fest and watch anyway.

Spotlight 2

Synopsis: In this follow-up to the 2015 Academy Award-winning film, the Boston Globe Spotlight team gets pulled out of retirement by the Diplomatic Security Services to write one last piece. When an anonymous tipster alerts editor Robby Robinson and his crack team of reporters about a plan to defraud Fyre investors of over $27 million, it falls on them to break the story while occasionally driving Toyota Carolla’s slightly above the speed limit. Diplo wrote the soundtrack.

Fyre Fight

Synopsis: An anticipatory look back at the time-wasting Fyre Fest content wars of 2019.

Out of the Frying Pan…: The Making of Netflix’s Fyre

Synopsis: A slightly fascinating look at the arduous toll of constantly reading and talking about Fyre Fest. Using exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, this documentary chronicles the various production issues—among them editors being unfairly subjected to hours of footage of trust fund kids whining, Ja Rule showing up late to an interview and firm deadlines—that made it inconvenient to put together.

As Fyre As You Know: The Untold Story Behind Netflix’s Out of the Frying Pan…

Synopsis: Dropping three days before Out of the Frying Pan…, this bombshell documentary will expose the ethical dilemmas in the Netflix documentary without ever addressing its own.