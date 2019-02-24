R

ami Malek famously wore a set of fake teeth to look more like Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. But that’s not entirely true. He’ll deny it when asked, but Malek actually wore Mercury’s real teeth, which he dug up from Mercury’s grave. He put them back the day after shooting, which explains why Malek’s teeth and jaw are inconsistent throughout many scenes: he didn’t have time to get the teeth back for reshoots, so had to wear an alternative plastic pair from Party City.

Within the first thirty seconds of the film, there is a close-up of a microphone. This quickly establishes that this is a singing movie, about big singers. This is useful information for those in the audience who may not have any knowledge of the film’s premise prior to seeing a close-up shot of a microphone.

Although lacking any distinct style, director Bryan Singer is celebrated by white male film students for his 1994 film, The Usual Suspects. Why? Nobody knows. Despite multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault made against Singer which includes sex with minors, posters for The Usual Suspects hang proudly on dorm room walls across college campuses in the United States.

The film is nominated for several Oscars including best picture, and nobody likes that.

Mike Meyers plays Ray Foster, a record label executive. Meyers was cast in the role because Rami Malek has been a fan of the former SNL cast member ever since he saw The Love Guru (2008) in theaters.

Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer directed 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse. Ten years earlier, Brett Ratner directed 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand. Both are the worst movies in the X-Men franchise, and both men have been publicly accused of sexual harassment and assault by multiple people.

Game of Thrones star Aidan Gillen appears in the film as the band’s manager. On the popular HBO drama, he portrayed the conniving Petyr Baelish, also known as Littlefinger. Coincidentally, the men Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer preyed upon and sexually assaulted were little, as they were teenagers while Singer was an adult man.

The “Killer Queen” montage is one of many montages in the film.

“Another One Bites the Dust” is a Queen song that appears prominently in the film. It is also what everyone was thinking when The Atlantic published new accusations of sexual harassment and assault allegations against Bryan Singer in January 2019.

The film is one of the most-hated Oscar-nominated films since 2005’s Crash, whose director Paul Haggis has also been accused of sexual harassment and assault.

The film glosses over Freddie Mercury’s queerness and ends in 1985, years before he was diagnosed with AIDS. Was this an intentional move in order to appeal to homophobic audiences who are fans of Queen but also scared of the AIDS epidemic and refuse to acknowledge it? Obviously.

To ensure the Live Aid footage was as accurate as possible, producers contacted Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling about acquiring a “Time Turner,” a dangerous device that can turn back time. In the 1993-1994 school year, a “Time Turner” was given13-year-old-old Hogwarts student Hermione Granger so she could take more than one class at the same time. It was a dangerous responsibility that never should have been trusted with a prepubescent child, no matter how clever. Anyways, Rowling was not responsive to Bohemian Rhapsody producers, so they went to playwright Jack Thorne, who wrote Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. He responded with a condescending email that was honestly deserved. The Live Aid footage is fake, and it’s obvious.

The film’s formulaic format was inspired by nothing at all.

When talks of a Queen movie first started around 2010, Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen was set to star as Freddie Mercury. This is not a joke. This is a true fact, I cannot stress this enough. Sacha Baron Cohen almost played Freddie Mercury.

In December 2013, after Sacha Baron Cohen left the project, Paddington star Ben Whishaw was in talks to play Freddie Mercury. Unlike Bohemian Rhapsody, both Paddington films are a delight, a ray of sunshine, a true fucking rainbow in your heart. Both Paddington films are directed by a man who has not been accused of sexually assaulting minors.

Join The Second City writing classes on satire, sketch, and TV - 10% off with code PIC.Check out events at The Satire and Humor Festival in NYC March 22-24.