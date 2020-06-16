2. Judges the immoral and irresponsible idiots walking around uncovered.
3. Breathes deeply while fantasizing about going Darth Vader on the rude barista.
4. Unsure if fogless sunglasses are a thing.
5. Sips an iced latte and wonders if a straw hole would be breaking the rules.
6. Not certain exactly how much coverage the authorities mandate but doesn’t want to risk it.
7. Expects to walk past a construction site without being catcalled.
8. Unnerved by the dirty looks but strides defiantly down the power tools aisle at Home Depot.
9. Not currently considering a road trip through the Deep South.
10. Responds poorly when a junior colleague mansplains why face covers are useless.
11. Hasn’t been told to smile by a stranger all week.
12. Awaits the day when people will see not a piece of fabric but a strong, independent woman who just wants to live her life.
Veiled Muslim Woman: 1-12
Woman Wearing a Face Mask During a Pandemic: 1-12