Bananadicto (Spanish) – A person who has baked so many loaves of banana bread that their friends and family are seriously contemplating holding an intervention over Zoom.

Waipugami (Japanese) – The delicate art of folding squares of toilet paper so that they can each be used multiple times.

Snakgåsbord (Swedish) – A meal made entirely from an assortment of snacks.

Aläänismusiikki (Finnish) – The act of listlessly staring out of a window while listening to “Hands Clean” by Alanis Morissette.

Espertidioti (Italian) – A word describing the legions of middle-aged white men offering their thoughts and detailed analyses of the coronavirus on Medium because they feel their Masters of Business Administration from SUNY Buffalo qualifies them to weigh in.

L’esprit du chat (French) – A sudden and profound sense of solidarity with one’s cat.

Amazangústia (Portuguese) – The underlying feeling of frustration a person feels when refreshing their web browser every 15 minutes to see if any delivery windows for Amazon Prime Fresh have finally opened up.

Wanago’o Awsai’i (Hawaiian) – The feeling of being confined in one place for so long that one’s bones start to ache just a little bit.

Alanisopoulous albumziki (Greek) – The act of listlessly staring out of a window while listening to Alanis Morissette’s 2004 album, So-Called Chaos, from start to finish. And also occasionally smashing a plate.

Kaka Matata (Swahili) – It means shit tons of worries—for the rest of your days.

Chokenlofjen (Dutch) – The feeling of loving one’s children unconditionally while simultaneously wanting to strangle them.

Ordemazão (Brazilian Portuguese) – Ordering a week’s worth of pad see ew from the local Thai restaurant in order to meet their delivery minimum.

Phlegmiel (Yiddish) – One who is always coughing.

Phlegmazel (Yiddish) – One who is always being coughed upon.

Neitråusersdag (Norwegian) – The act of spending an entire day without putting on a pair of pants and gaining a small sense of satisfaction from this brave, albeit small, form of personal protest.

Grrwellewphlrwpdbpwllgwyngyll (Welsh) – An expression indicating a general sense of frustration or dissatisfaction at one’s own government’s lack of pandemic preparedness.

Tigerkönigfreude (German) – The pleasure derived from watching the Netflix true crime documentary miniseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, and taking comfort in the fact that, as bad as things might be right now, at least you aren’t addicted to meth, a brainwashed concubine of a tiger-obsessed sex cult leader, or the poor bastard who had to manage Joe Exotic’s campaign for Governor of Oklahoma.

Alanisadicto (Spanish) – A person who has listened to so much Alanis Morissette while listlessly staring out of a window that their friends and family are seriously contemplating holding an intervention over Zoom.

Get coaching or feedback on your comedy writing from our editors.