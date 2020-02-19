T

here are no bridesmaids in foxholes.

It’s a bridesmaid-eat-bridesmaid world.

Keep your brides close and your bridesmaids closer.

A watched bridesmaid never has boils.

You can’t herd bridesmaids.

There was never a good war or a bad bridesmaid.

Even a broken bridesmaid is right twice a day.

Bridesmaids at night, sailor’s delight.

Never play leapfrog with a unicorn or online poker with a bridesmaid.

Treat your friends like family and your family like bridesmaids.

Everything happens to bridesmaids for a reason.

In the eyes of God, we are all bridesmaids.

Hate the bride, not the bridesmaid.

A bad carpenter blames their bridesmaids.

Experience is the best bridesmaid.

It rains men, but it snows bridesmaids.

Never work with children, animals, or bridesmaids.

When life hands you brides, make bridesmaids.

There has never been a protracted war from which a bridesmaid has benefited.

To live long, eat like a cat, drink like a bridesmaid.

Not all bridesmaids wear capes.

Dress for the job you want, not the job your bridesmaid wants.

The best revenge is living with a bridesmaid well.

If you don’t know who the bridesmaid at the table is, it’s you.

