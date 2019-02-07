The Foul-Tempered Oboe: Quicker to anger than the clavier, will just as soon stab you with a double-reed as look at you.
The Even-Tempered Drum Machine: Takes everything in stride, even when you push her buttons.
The Aggressively-Tempered Triangle: Much more likely than the clavier to reach forward from the back seat and change the radio station while you’re driving.
The Lively-Tempered Bagpipe: The clavier can be spontaneous, but this guy’s positively mercurial. One moment he’s on a job in Edinburgh, the next he’s thumbing his way to Northumberland.
The Placidly-Tempered Mellotron: It’s all good, man.
The Dutifully-Tempered Hurdy-Gurdy: Moralistic to the point of displaying a clavier-than-thou attitude toward others. Unafraid to quote scripture or to click her tongue.
The Shyly-Tempered Fife: Timid and easily intimidated—even by the clavier, who would never hurt a flute.
The Tenderly-Tempered Euphonium: More sentimental than the clavier, but less maudlin than, say, the mandolin.
The Discreetly-Tempered Recorder: Keeps the clavier’s secrets.
The Apprehensively-Tempered Shofar: Self-doubting and prone to guilt. More given than the clavier to take the blame for being out of tune.
The Liberally-Tempered Ocarina: The clavier is no right-winger, but he might not be quite open-minded enough to vote for an actual socialist, female candidate for office. The Ocarina is.
The Individually-Tempered Zither: Self-reliant, solitary, and resourceful to the point of being a veritable one-man band, where the clavier is more of an ensemble player.
The Compulsively-Tempered Flugelhorn: The clavier’s well-documented tolerance of others’ disorder, carelessness, and disregard of social rules leaves her dumfounded. Speechless. Mute, even.
The Competitively-Tempered Clavier: The claviest.
