- Sassy Mom Secrets: How to Sass So Kids Won’t Sass Back
- Wine Mom’s Journey: One Mom’s Journey Through Wine Country, and How It Helped Raise Her Kids to Instant Instagram Superstardom
- Switch Mom to Bitch Mom: How to Unleash Your Inner Bitch to Master Every Parenting Challenge, from the Soccer Field to the PTA
- Sassy Wine Mom Spills It All: How to Find Peace and Grace in the Middle of Your #MomLife
- Not By Bread Alone: How one Christian Wine Mom Prayed Her Way to the Meat-Free, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Pesticide-Free, Allergy-Safe, Raw-Coconut-Based Diet that Saved Her Kids, Her Marriage, and Her Family Forever
- Bitch Mom’s Top Ten Child Rearing Tips and the Cocktails to Pair with Them: with Recipes from the Hit Blog, Bitch Mom Kitch Mom
- Sassy Bitch Wine Mom’s Wine Guide to Better Sleep for You AND Baby!
- Cocktail Mama’s Flask-Friendly Recipes for Everything from Soccer Games to Piano Recitals
- Glam Fam, Maybe It's Salon, Maybe It's Wine Mom: Wine Mom Helps You Ditch the Mom Jeans and Stay Cab Savvy on ALL the Latest Trends
- Sassy Wine Mom’s Saucy Secrets to Getting Sauced While Not Taking Sass
- Cocktails Rule Everything Around Me: How One Wine Mom Mixed It Up and Got HIP to the World of Cocktails!
- Shitbitch Whiskey Mom’s Lifehacks for Keeping Your Home (and Cocktail!) Pinterest Perfect
- Wine Bitch Gets Real: How This Mom Used the Paleo Techniques (and Antioxidants!) of our Ancient Ancestors to Make Her Baby’s Bedtime a Champagne Dream
- Margarita Monday, Tequila Tuesday, Wine Wednesday, Tequila Thursday, Tequila Friday, Tequila Saturday, Tequila Sunday: How to Get Your Baby to Sleep from Tequila Sunset to Tequila Sunrise
- Cheers to Me: How to Ditch the Nerdy Kids, the Teetotaler Hubby, and the Nosy PTA for a Fabulous (Court-Mandated) Single Life
- Bitchy Bitch Wine Bitch’s Wine Guide to Oh God I Have a Problem
- Rock (Your) Bottom: Get the Body of Your Dreams With this Crossfit-ZumbaCycle, No-Alcohol, No-Animal-Protein Bender, as seen on Real Housewives of Toledo, OH!
- No More Wine-ing: One Sassy Wine Mom Finds the Strength to Ditch the Sass (and the Fortified Wine!) on the Twelve-Step Journey to Fortifying Her Heart
- AA All Day: How One FORMER Wine-Bitch Bitch-Mom Changed the Things She Couldn’t Accept, and Looked Fab Doing It
- Sexy Sobriety Sisterhood: The Fabulous True Story of How a Group of Alpha-Sassy, Christian-Wine-Bitch, Bitch-Mom, Shitbitch-Cocktail-Mama Moms Joined Forces to Create the Most Powerful (and Social Media Profitable) Non-Collegiate Sexy Sobriety Sorority this Side of the Internet
