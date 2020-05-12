2. Frolics across Floridian beaches
3. Slept with Chris Cuomo
4. Fueled by ejaculated droplets
5. Insists that you lick the brownie-battered spoon
6. Fantasizes about a bound and gagged Dr. Anthony Fauci
7. Has a weird thing for Italian men
8. Hates it when you use protection
9. Encourages drool play
10. Makes you feel super hot
11. Prefers cramped dungeons with no ventilation
12. Wants you to suck your thumb
13. Doesn’t mind which orifice it enters
14. Leaves others with the need to get tested
15. Loves a bad boy who smokes
16. Pleased by excessive fluid leakage
17. Banned by Carnival Cruises but sneaks on anyway
18. Filthy, yet still above entering Mike Pence
19. Makes you spasm
20. Killed my grandpa
COVID-19: 3, 4, 13
My Grandma: 5, 7, 18, 20
Both: 1, 2, 6, 8-12, 14-17, 19
