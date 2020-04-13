1

. Any idiot can face a crisis—it’s day-to-day living that wears you out.

2. Your mother and I played a game of table football yesterday. She won.

3. If you’re afraid of loneliness, don’t marry.

4. Love, friendship and respect do not unite people as much as a common hatred for something.

5. You should watch Bill Maher. A little grating, but some funny stuff.

6. When a lot of remedies are suggested for a disease, that means it can't be cured.

7. Are you flossing?

8. There is nothing more awful, insulting, and depressing than banality.

9. We can’t watch Netflix if you’re already watching Netflix.

10. There are a great many opinions in this world, and a good half of them are professed by people who have never been in trouble.

11. I’m going to the post office. Your mother’s making me wear a mask even though they don’t really do anything.

12. I was oppressed with a sense of vague discontent and dissatisfaction with my own life, which was passing so quickly and uninterestingly, and I kept thinking it would be a good thing if I could tear my heart out of my breast, that heart which had grown so weary of life.

13. I made quarantinies.

14. Only during hard times do people come to understand how difficult it is to be master of their feelings and thoughts.

15. People who lead a lonely existence always have something on their minds that they are eager to talk about.

16. Zoom calls are more trouble than they’re worth.

17. Here I am with you and yet not for a single moment do I forget that there's an unfinished novel waiting for me.

18. Did you read that article the other day about how it’s pointless to try and stop this thing, that we’re all going to get it so we might as well just go outside, masks off, cough on each other and get it over with? Worth a look.

19. There will come a time when everybody will know why, for what purpose, there is all this suffering, and there will be no more mysteries. But now we must live … we must work, just work!

20. Looks like I picked the right year to retire.

21. I’m in mourning for my life.

Checkov: 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21

Dad: 2, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20

