A

nd she can’t get it out. It’s stuck in her eye and it’s really painful. And that means something coming from her, because she is the bee holder. She just holds bees. Sometimes the bees sting, so she has a high pain tolerance. But the beauty stuck in her eye apparently really hurts.

I mean, not to be that guy, but I bet it wouldn’t hurt as badly if ugly were in the eye of the bee holder. If ugly were stuck in her eye, I bet it wouldn’t be painful at all. To put it in terms that the bee holder could relate to, maybe it might feel like honey in her eye. Well, the warm goodness feeling of honey but she feels that in her eye. The “feeling of honey” in the eye is different from the feeling of “honey in the eye.” I can’t imagine the actual feeling of “honey in the eye” feels great but I bet it still feels better than beauty in the eye. So, to clarify, I think ugly feels like “honey” in the eye of the bee holder. I just want to clarify that to the bee holder for she is merely a woman who holds bees.

The beauty is in the eye of the bee holder but the bee holder is in my head. Well actually, the bee holder is on my mind, not in my head. I will clarify that to the bee holder for she is merely a woman who holds bees. The bee holder requests that I maintain professionalism during her doctor visit.

Perhaps I misread this situation. But why would the bee holder stare so passionately into my eyes with her beautiful eyes if she were not attracted to me? I explain this to the bee holder for she is merely a woman who holds bees. She explains to me that she has beauty in her eye and apparently it really hurts and that’s why she came to me.

The beauty is in the eye of the bee holder but the bee holder is on my mind. The beauty is in the eye of the bee holder but the bee holder is in my office with a closed door. I explain this to her for she is merely a woman who holds bees.

The beauty is in the eye of the bee holder but the bee holder’s fist is in my eye. Her fist was in my eye and it was really painful. And that means something coming from me because I am a doctor. I know that pain exists on a chart of face illustrations from 1-10 where the face around 7 looks funny. I explain this to the bee holder for she is merely a woman who–

The bee holder is beholden to no man, she tells me.

I cannot believe my own eyes—one of which is in pain—when she reaches into her own eye and forcibly removes the beauty from it. The bee holder tells me it is painful to do so, but now I’m not too sure I believe her. For she is merely a woman who holds bees and denies doctors.

The beauty is out of the eye of the bee holder and the bee holder is forcing the beauty into my other eye. It’s stuck in my eye and it’s really painful. And that means nothing coming from me because I am a disgraced doctor who no longer has a professional understanding of the 1-10 pain face illustrations chart.