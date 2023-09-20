- Your neighbor’s Oasis tribute band
- My neighbors' attempts to have a baby
- The heavy, wet breath of a beast that’s just out of sight
- Britney Spears’ anthem of a generation, “Toxic”
- My nephew crying because I “stole” one of “his” Culver’s cheese curds that I bought
- Scraping claws on concrete as a monster that has haunted me since birth moves closer
- My family saying they don’t know how I live in “a city like New York” and that I should just “move back home already!”
- Dianne Feinstein explaining how she could have sworn the Senate floor was an AMC movie theater
- The Twilight Bark from 101 Dalmations
- Grindr notifications inviting me to a quaint, moonlit picnic, proving that romance isn’t dead
- My own screams as I sprint through the woods under a full moon in an attempt to escape a colossus with too many limbs that has finally stopped toying with me after 30 years
- Whispered prayers to every known god, even Zeus, to save me from the horror outside of the hollowed tree trunk I chose to hide in
- The silence of an autumn forest holding its breath as an eldritch terror is drawn to its quarry by the whispered prayer to the fuckboy god, Zeus
- The tearing of skin, rending of meat, and gasping for air from a man who never got around to finishing The Sopranos
- A kitten meowing at midnight because despite what the barely touched food in his bowl might tell you, he hasn’t eaten in 700 years
Resources