“In a press release published on Tuesday, two Department of Energy officials used the terms ‘freedom gas' and ‘molecules of US freedom' to replace your average, everyday term ‘natural gas.'”

O2 emissions > Gases of prosperity

Smokestacks > Beacons of progress

Crude oil > Liquid America

Fracking > Rock ‘n roll drilling

Trucks > Guzzlers of glory

Solar power > Hippie juice

Wind power > Big bad wolf breath

Nuclear power plants > Chernobyl factories

Electric vehicles > Treason buggies

Miles per gallon > Puppies killed per second

Kilowatt-hours of electricity used > How much you love your children

Natural disasters > Earth hiccups

Climate change > Just plain old regular weather, nothing to see here

Rising sea levels > Beachfront expansion

Black lung > Peak patriotism

Greenhouse effect > Capitalism’s sauna

Polar ice caps > Ancient history

Empirical data > Just your opinion

Environmental protections > Floofy floofy dumb dumbs

Paris Climate Agreement > Another French surrender

President Donald Trump > Supreme Leader and Chief Climate Scientist

Global temperature > That thing that isn’t important and no matter how high it is it’s totally fine and normal

People of Earth > A bunch of suckers the 1% will leave behind as soon as shit gets real—I mean wait what? No no definitely not, they’re great, the people are great.

OPEC > Daddy

Wall Street > Mommy

