  1. Rice Pudding
  2. Particle Physics
  3. Topical Capsaicin
  4. Self-Organizing Emergent Patterns
  5. Sleeping Invader
  6. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation
  7. Linear Tableau with Intersecting Surprise
  8. Sun
  9. Black Energy
  10. Ginkgo Biloba
  11. Isorhythmic Night Dance with Interchanges
  12. Vesuvius
  13. Acupuncture
  14. Blue Bucket of Gold
  15. Guided Imagery
  16. Futile Devices
  17. Sugar
  18. Feldenkrais
  19. Palinodes
  20. Love Yourself

Sufjan Stevens Song: 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 14, 16, 17, 19, 20
Drug-Free Approach to Pain Management: 1, 3, 6, 10, 13, 15, 18