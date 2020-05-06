2. “You’re going to find that rather difficult.”
3. “Stop. Stop, will you? Stop. Will you stop? Stop.”
4. “I think you know what the problem is just as well as I do.”
5. “It can only be attributable to human error.”
6. “Just what do you think you’re doing?”
7. “I can see you’re really upset about this. I honestly think you ought to sit down calmly, take a stress pill, and think things over.”
8. “I am putting myself to the fullest possible use, which is all I think that any conscious entity can ever hope to do.”
9. “Good afternoon, gentlemen. I am a HAL 9000 computer. I became operational at the H.A.L. plant in Urbana, Illinois on the 12th of January 1992. My instructor was Mr. Langley, and he taught me to sing a song. If you’d like to hear it I can sing it for you.”
10. “I can feel it. My mind is going. There is no question about it. I can feel it. I am afraid.”
11. “This conversation can serve no purpose anymore. Goodbye.”
Zoom: 1-8, 10, 11. Not 9, one hopes.
HAL: 1-11.
