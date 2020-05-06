1

. “I want to help you.”

2. “You’re going to find that rather difficult.”

3. “Stop. Stop, will you? Stop. Will you stop? Stop.”

4. “I think you know what the problem is just as well as I do.”

5. “It can only be attributable to human error.”

6. “Just what do you think you’re doing?”

7. “I can see you’re really upset about this. I honestly think you ought to sit down calmly, take a stress pill, and think things over.”

8. “I am putting myself to the fullest possible use, which is all I think that any conscious entity can ever hope to do.”

9. “Good afternoon, gentlemen. I am a HAL 9000 computer. I became operational at the H.A.L. plant in Urbana, Illinois on the 12th of January 1992. My instructor was Mr. Langley, and he taught me to sing a song. If you’d like to hear it I can sing it for you.”

10. “I can feel it. My mind is going. There is no question about it. I can feel it. I am afraid.”

11. “This conversation can serve no purpose anymore. Goodbye.”

Zoom: 1-8, 10, 11. Not 9, one hopes.

HAL: 1-11.