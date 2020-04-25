2. Doesn't have health insurance
3. Emits strong odor of cheese puffs and nearly-expired sandwich meat
4. Not given even the slightest break
5. Expected to do the work of five individuals
6. Stained with blood, sweat, and tears at the end of a week
7. Replaced by a cheaper option when they fail
8. Stretched to cover more area by upper management
9. Watches boss make the same mistakes day in and day out
10. Owned by Jeff Bezos
11. Surrounded by Amazon packages
12. Talked down to by superior
13. Endures grueling, torture-like shifts
14. Every fiber of being pushed to the brink of deterioration by Jeff Bezos
15. Are the absolute unsung backbone of a billion dollar empire
16. Are the absolute unsung backbone of a billion quarantined humans
Quarantine Sweatpants: 3, 16
Amazon Warehouse Worker: 15
Both: 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14
