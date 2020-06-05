PROTAGONIST, UNHINGED

Rx# 066321882

PRESCRIBED BY: Shady doctor on the take

QTY: Seemingly infinite

DIRECTIONS: Take 2 tablets directly from bottle, and 3rd that spilled on rug. Take irregularly and at moments of peak stress. Swallow dry or CHEW LIKE TIC TACS. If refill is needed, disregard and shake empty bottle over mouth. Bottle Storage: Open and on its side; MUST BE VISIBLE TO TROUBLED DAUGHTER.

ACTIVE INGREDIENTS:

Acetaminophen 250 mg………………Pain Killer

Morphine 250 mg……………………….Pain Murderer

Codeine 400 mg………………………….Just cuz 😉

USES:

Mirror-facing meltdowns

Shot in gut and “powering through it”

After divorce proceedings (en route to avenge dead corgi)

Arthritis

DOUBLE DOSAGE IF:

Not effective within 3 seconds

Pregnant or breastfeeding

Not “if,” “when”

TRIPLE DOSAGE IF:

Soundtrack swells

MORE EFFECTIVE IF TAKEN: While weaving through traffic, with a shot of Old Crow or chopped and snorted at son’s cello recital.

SIDE EFFECTS:

Internal bleeding

Internal monologue

Visions of abusive father

Conspiracy reveals itself

You’re at a strip club now?

WARNING, WHEN USING THIS PRODUCT:

KEEP WITHIN REACH OF CHILDREN

USE MORE THAN DIRECTED

PROCURE HEAVY MACHINERY AND OPERATE IT

IF SYMPTOMS SUBSIDE: You must be cured. Immediately flush remaining pills.