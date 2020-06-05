PROTAGONIST, UNHINGED
Rx# 066321882
PRESCRIBED BY: Shady doctor on the take
QTY: Seemingly infinite
DIRECTIONS: Take 2 tablets directly from bottle, and 3rd that spilled on rug. Take irregularly and at moments of peak stress. Swallow dry or CHEW LIKE TIC TACS. If refill is needed, disregard and shake empty bottle over mouth. Bottle Storage: Open and on its side; MUST BE VISIBLE TO TROUBLED DAUGHTER.
ACTIVE INGREDIENTS:
- Acetaminophen 250 mg………………Pain Killer
- Morphine 250 mg……………………….Pain Murderer
- Codeine 400 mg………………………….Just cuz 😉
USES:
- Mirror-facing meltdowns
- Shot in gut and “powering through it”
- After divorce proceedings (en route to avenge dead corgi)
- Arthritis
DOUBLE DOSAGE IF:
- Not effective within 3 seconds
- Pregnant or breastfeeding
- Not “if,” “when”
TRIPLE DOSAGE IF:
- Soundtrack swells
MORE EFFECTIVE IF TAKEN: While weaving through traffic, with a shot of Old Crow or chopped and snorted at son’s cello recital.
SIDE EFFECTS:
- Internal bleeding
- Internal monologue
- Visions of abusive father
- Conspiracy reveals itself
- You’re at a strip club now?
WARNING, WHEN USING THIS PRODUCT:
- KEEP WITHIN REACH OF CHILDREN
- USE MORE THAN DIRECTED
- PROCURE HEAVY MACHINERY AND OPERATE IT
IF SYMPTOMS SUBSIDE: You must be cured. Immediately flush remaining pills.