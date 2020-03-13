1. On the Mystery of Godzilla
- “The most difficult thing in life is to know Godzilla.”
–Thales
- “To be Godzilla is to be misunderstood.”
–Ralph Waldo Emerson
- “Godzilla is a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma.”
–Winston Churchill
2. Speculation and Definition
- “The nature of Godzilla is a circle of which the center is everywhere and safety is nowhere.”
–Empedocles
- “Godzilla in motion tends to remain in motion, while objects at rest are trampled.”
–Isaac Newton
- “Godzilla is not an independent phenomenon, but the continuation of earthquakes by other means.”
–Carl von Clausewitz
3. On Matters of Defense
- “He who wants peace must prepare for Godzilla.”
–Claudius
- “To win one hundred victories in one hundred battles is not the acme of skill. To survive Godzilla's nuclear wrath is the acme of skill.”
–Sun Tzu
- “I came. I saw Godzilla. I ran away.”
–Julius Caesar
4. On Acceptance
- “We write our names in the sand, and then Godzilla stomps in and tramples them away.”
–Augustus Caesar
- “Only the dead have seen the end of Godzilla.”
–Plato
- “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death, taxes, and Godzilla.”
–Benjamin Franklin
5. Necessity
- “Godzilla is the measure of all things.”
–Protagoras
- “Godzilla is not a problem to be solved, but a reality to be experienced.”
–Soren Kierkegaard
- “We can judge the heart of a man by his treatment of Godzilla.”
–Immanuel Kant
6. The Wisdom of Godzilla
- “Godzilla does not hurry, yet everything is trampled.”
–Lao-Tzu
- “If Godzilla tramples a city, and no one survives to hear it, does he make a sound?”
–Zen koan (traditional)
- “Consider Godzilla of the kaiju, how he lives; he worries not, but merely rises from the sea; yet I say unto you, that even Goliath the mighty could not inspire such fear.”
–Jesus Christ
7. Godzilla in the Arts
- “It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a Kaiju in possession of atomic breath, must be in want of a city upon which to use it.”
–Jane Austen
- “When Godzilla saw the breadth of his devastation, he wept, for there were no more cities left to trample.”
–Plutarch
- “A kaiju! A kaiju! My kingdom for a kaiju!”
–William Shakespeare, Richard III
8. The Significance of Godzilla
- “Godzilla does not determine who is right—only who is left.”
–Bertrand Russell
- “Godzilla, if he does not kill us, makes us stronger.”
–Friedrich Nietzsche
- “You must be the Godzilla you wish to see in the world.”
–Mahatma Gandhi (attributed)
9. Conclusion
- “I do not know whether I was then a man dreaming I was Godzilla or whether I am now Godzilla dreaming I am a man. But I hope it is the latter.”
–Zhuangzi