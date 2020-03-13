1. On the Mystery of Godzilla

  • “The most difficult thing in life is to know Godzilla.”
    –Thales
  • “To be Godzilla is to be misunderstood.”
    –Ralph Waldo Emerson
  • “Godzilla is a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma.”
    –Winston Churchill

2. Speculation and Definition

  • “The nature of Godzilla is a circle of which the center is everywhere and safety is nowhere.”
    –Empedocles
  • “Godzilla in motion tends to remain in motion, while objects at rest are trampled.”
    –Isaac Newton
  • “Godzilla is not an independent phenomenon, but the continuation of earthquakes by other means.”
    –Carl von Clausewitz

3. On Matters of Defense

  • “He who wants peace must prepare for Godzilla.”
    –Claudius
  • “To win one hundred victories in one hundred battles is not the acme of skill. To survive Godzilla's nuclear wrath is the acme of skill.”
    –Sun Tzu
  • “I came. I saw Godzilla. I ran away.”
    –Julius Caesar

4. On Acceptance

  • “We write our names in the sand, and then Godzilla stomps in and tramples them away.”
    –Augustus Caesar
  • “Only the dead have seen the end of Godzilla.”
    –Plato
  • “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death, taxes, and Godzilla.”
    –Benjamin Franklin

5. Necessity

  • “Godzilla is the measure of all things.”
    –Protagoras
  • “Godzilla is not a problem to be solved, but a reality to be experienced.”
    –Soren Kierkegaard
  • “We can judge the heart of a man by his treatment of Godzilla.”
    –Immanuel Kant

6. The Wisdom of Godzilla

  • “Godzilla does not hurry, yet everything is trampled.”
    –Lao-Tzu
  • “If Godzilla tramples a city, and no one survives to hear it, does he make a sound?”
    –Zen koan (traditional)
  • “Consider Godzilla of the kaiju, how he lives; he worries not, but merely rises from the sea; yet I say unto you, that even Goliath the mighty could not inspire such fear.”
    –Jesus Christ

7. Godzilla in the Arts

  • “It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a Kaiju in possession of atomic breath, must be in want of a city upon which to use it.”
    –Jane Austen
  • “When Godzilla saw the breadth of his devastation, he wept, for there were no more cities left to trample.”
    –Plutarch
  • “A kaiju! A kaiju! My kingdom for a kaiju!”
    –William Shakespeare, Richard III

8. The Significance of Godzilla

  • “Godzilla does not determine who is right—only who is left.”
    –Bertrand Russell
  • “Godzilla, if he does not kill us, makes us stronger.”
    –Friedrich Nietzsche
  • “You must be the Godzilla you wish to see in the world.”
    –Mahatma Gandhi (attributed)

9. Conclusion

  • “I do not know whether I was then a man dreaming I was Godzilla or whether I am now Godzilla dreaming I am a man. But I hope it is the latter.”
    –Zhuangzi
Join comedy classes at The Second City: Writing Satire for the Internet, Sketch Writing, and Stand-Up Joke Writing start soon. Use code "PIC" for 10% off by phone.