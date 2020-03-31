“WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF.”

—Donald Trump, Twitter, 3/22/20

Problem: Coronavirus

Cure: Non-essential business closed and daily life halted in an effort to “flatten the curve” and prevent overcrowded hospitals.

Worse Problem: Boeing stockholders forced to use third vacation home as an Airbnb to recoup their hypothetical market losses.

Problem: Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire

Cure: Better working conditions and shorter hours to prevent this from happening again in America.

Worse Problem: Shirtwaist production at an all-time low!

Problem: Vaping

Cure: FDA restricts sales to minors and bans flavored vapes.

Worse Problem: Fewer “Sicko Mode Vape Trick Compilation” videos posted on YouTube.

Problem: The Great Depression

Cure: FDR’s New Deal

Worse Problem: Novelty bankruptcy barrel industry almost entirely wiped out as soon as Americans earned enough money to buy actual clothes.

Problem: Global Warming

Cure: Global commitment to minimizing greenhouse gases, using renewable energy, and opting for sustainable methods of transportation.

Worse Problem: Leonardo DiCaprio forced to fly commercial with the normies.

Problem: Tea Act of 1773

Cure: Political protest, specifically the Boston Tea Party.

Worse Problem: Centuries of Bostonians raised under the pretense that throwing things is more effective at getting what you want than using words.

Problem: Polio

Cure: Jonas Salk’s polio vaccination.

Worse Problem: Finding out your favorite celebrity thinks vaccines are worse than polio.

Problem: Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill

Cure: Containment booms deployed to prevent oil from reaching shores.

Worse Problem: Spring Break totally ruined.

Problem: Extinction of Sumatran Rhinoceros

Cure: Southern African countries make poaching and slaughtering of rhinoceros illegal.

Worse Problem: Donald Trump Jr. didn’t get to do everything he wanted on his South African vacation.

Problem: Israel-Palestine Conflict

Cure: None yet.

Worse Problem: Might as well not put in the effort on this one! Any cure would certainly be worse than the problem.

