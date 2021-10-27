Goosebumps #4: Rock Paper Monster!
Monster Eats Kid!
Goosebumps #7: The Dentist From Mars
Say Aaaaaahhhh!
Goosebumps #8: Poltersaurus Rex
Who’s Extinct Now?
Goosebumps #11: The Currency Exchange For Monsters
Monsters Have Currency Exchanges, I Guess
Goosebumps #14: The Hopscotch Court of Evil
Kids Still Play Hopscotch, Right?
Goosebumps #16: The CD That Turns You Into a Mummy
Now that’s What I Call Wrap Music
Goosebumps #18: The Clown Who Was Evil
How is There Not a Goosebumps Book About a Clown?
Goosebumps # 22: The Skeleton Who Was Also A Swimming Teacher
Talk about a Dead Man’s Float!
Goosebumps #37: The Witch Who Mildly Inconvenienced Me
For Pete’s Sake, Wilma…
Goosebumps #39: Roundhouse Kick of the Werewolf Ninja
This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Big Bad Wolf
Goosebumps #43: My Homework… For Ghost Class
If I Don’t Finish, My Teacher Will Kill Me!
Goosebumps #44: The Sony Walkman That Ate Me
It’s Got a Taste for More Than Batteries
Goosebumps #46: Phantom of the Opera (1925), But Kids
Remember That Movie?
Goosebumps #49: Summer At Camp NoMonsters
Hey, What’s With All the Monsters?
Goosebumps #51: My Little Brother Is A Monster!
In A Different Way Than Usual
Goosebumps #52: My Nintendo Gameboy Is a Vampire!
Blowing on the Cartridge Won’t Fix This!
Goosebumps #54: Marbles of the Mad Scientist
I Liked Playing Marbles And You’ll Like Me Talking About It!
Goosebumps #55: Return to Camp NoMonsters
Oh, come on. How Has No One Fixed This?
Goosebumps #56: Help, I’ve Been Turned Into A Horse
This One’ll Influence Your Burgeoning Sexuality!
Goosebumps #59: The Tiddly Winks From Mars
Just Ask Your Parents About This One
Goosebumps #60: My Little Brother Is Still A Monster
Nothing Supernatural This Time; I Just Hate Him
Goosebumps #63: My Adventure In the Jungles of Darkest Africa
Enjoy This One Now, Kids. It Won’t Age Great
Goosebumps #67: The Superpower That Was More of an Inconvenience
I’m Just Saying, There Are Downsides
Goosebumps #68: The Police Officer Who Was A Vampire
He’s Taking a Bite Out of More Than Crime
Goosebumps #70: The Twist Is Everyone’s a Yeti
Oh Shoot, Oh Shoot, How Do I Change a Title?
Goosebumps #74: The Werewolf Who Was Also A Ghost Vampire And A Robot And A Witch
That’s Not Too Much, Is It?
Goosebumps $78: The Nagging Feeling You Could Have Been More as an Author
Is This What Your Sixth Grade English Teacher Pictured?
Goosebumps #79: The Children’s Activity But Also It Was Also Spooky
Never Mind Actually; I’m Cool With It
