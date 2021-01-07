January 1st, 2020:

  • Bread
  • Eggs
  • Milk
  • Turkey
  • Swiss cheese
  • Apples
  • Cereal

March 15th, 2020:

  • TOILET PAPER
  • Napkins
  • Soft newspapers?

April 11th, 2020:

  • Toilet paper
  • Ice cream x 2
  • Cookies x 3
  • Full-size pie x 7

May 5th, 2020:

  • Beer
  • Wine
  • Gin
  • TP (toilet paper)

June 7th, 2020:

  • Enriched flour
  • Sourdough starter
  • Yeast
  • Loaf of Sara Lee in case

July 4th, 2020:

  • Watermelon
  • American flag to burn
  • Hot dogs

August 8th, 2020:

  • Oreos
  • Ice cream
  • Potato chips

September 12th, 2020:

  • Oreos
  • Ice cream
  • Potato chips
  • Enough celery to negate cals

October 31st, 2020:

  • Reese's Cups
  • Hershey bars
  • Strong alcohol

November 11th, 2020:

  • Straight absinthe
  • Ingredients for poutine so I flee north if election goes south

December 25th, 2020:

  • Eggnog
  • Cookies
  • Diet cookbook because now pandemic is over? And my body is unrecognizable