January 1st, 2020:
- Bread
- Eggs
- Milk
- Turkey
- Swiss cheese
- Apples
- Cereal
March 15th, 2020:
- TOILET PAPER
- Napkins
- Soft newspapers?
April 11th, 2020:
- Toilet paper
- Ice cream x 2
- Cookies x 3
- Full-size pie x 7
May 5th, 2020:
- Beer
- Wine
- Gin
- TP (toilet paper)
June 7th, 2020:
- Enriched flour
- Sourdough starter
- Yeast
- Loaf of Sara Lee in case
July 4th, 2020:
- Watermelon
- American flag to burn
- Hot dogs
August 8th, 2020:
- Oreos
- Ice cream
- Potato chips
September 12th, 2020:
- Oreos
- Ice cream
- Potato chips
- Enough celery to negate cals
October 31st, 2020:
- Reese's Cups
- Hershey bars
- Strong alcohol
November 11th, 2020:
- Straight absinthe
- Ingredients for poutine so I flee north if election goes south
December 25th, 2020:
- Eggnog
- Cookies
- Diet cookbook because now pandemic is over? And my body is unrecognizable