V

irtual learning has been underway for almost three weeks and I am disappointed that as a staff, we haven’t come together to figure out how we can defeat our enemy, Trevor Williams.

For years, Trevor has done nothing but disrupt my, I mean, our classes and assemblies. How could we forget the time that Trevor covered my entire classroom in tin foil because “as an alien,” I'd feel more at home? Or the time that he got the whole school to chant “Mr. O’Brien is a virgin” when I was doing announcements during the assembly? It doesn’t even top the rumor he started that my wife was leaving me for the football coach. I know some of you meant well when you asked me if the rumors were true but to clear the air, she left me for completely unrelated reasons.

I know I speak for us all when I say that I would feel panicked and nauseous every time Trevor would come to class. In fact, I looked forward to the tamer forms of bullying like when he would scream “sixty-nine” in response to every question I asked. Or when he yelled “boring” during a rather exciting lesson on the New Deal.

Some of you might also be wondering if I am just bitter after Trevor catfished me last week and posted my breakdown on Tik Tok. I assure you this has nothing to do with my heart being completely broken and later finding out that it had been broadcast to 1.4 million people worldwide. I do appreciate your concerns and outpouring of emails and I assure you that I knew that Gisele Bundchen was not into me. Again, this isn’t about me, this is about protecting our students, teachers, and school-wide community from future attacks.

Trevor’s behavior will only continue to get worse if we don’t band together and start giving him a taste of his own medicine. Although a lot of our cyberbullying can be done for free and easily through Twitter and Facebook, we should aim higher. Which is why, I propose that we allocate 1% of our budget to tools that can effectively cyberbully him. Photoshop and film editing tools range anywhere from $80 to $200 a month. We can use this time to Photoshop and create “deep fakes” like he did to me from January 2019 to March 2020.

I also propose allocating part of that budget to building a website, TAT or Teachers Against Trevor. As a former community organizer, I think it would be wise if we look to build our coalition beyond the halls of our high school. If Trevor happens to be expelled because of the drugs in his locker, which should be there by Friday, then I worry for the teachers at his next school.

I understand that many of you may not feel the same way. I know he helped raise money for Ms. P’s new car after her divorce and Mr. J’s medical bills. Some of you may even be concerned that an adult is trying to bully a child, but I assure you that I only have everyone’s best interest at heart.

We must look past Trevor’s small acts of kindness for 99% of the school and instead look at how his actions impact the history department, which I currently run on my own. I hope you make the right choice and join me in my efforts against Trevor.

Get coaching or feedback on your comedy writing from our editors.