NEWS RELEASE

Media Relations Desk, TSS Expedient

Spacedate: 5223.7

For Immediate Release

I

NTERSTELLAR SPACE — As part of its ongoing mission of peaceful discovery, the Terran Starship Expedient will be visiting the Cres’Nan system from Spacedate 5224 to 5228. The ship’s itinerary will include multi-spectrum scans of the entire solar system and a diplomatic visit to Tuvik City on Cres’Nan Prime.

Media are invited to meet Captain Rick Johnson and his senior officers at a news conference in the Vermillion Ultra Plaza, Imperial Residence, Tuvik City, on Spacedate 5227.9. Light refreshments to be served.

“I’m thrilled to be visiting the Cres’Nan system,” said Captain Johnson. “I look forward to forging deeper ties of friendship between the Terran Federation and our new Cres’Nan allies.”

Media inquiries can be sent to Lt. (4th grade) Jimmy Skratz, [email protected]

NEWS RELEASE

Media Relations Desk, TSS Expedient

Spacedate: 5225.2

For Immediate Release

CRES’NAN PRIME (ORBIT) — Cres’Nan system residents should not be concerned about reports of multi-spectrum scanning inducing uncontrollable mutations in local sentient species.

In response to unsubstantiated and, frankly, irresponsible reports from local media, Captain Rick Johnson is reassuring all residents of the Cres’Nan system that the high intensity radiation beams used by the Terran Starship Expedient are considered to be perfectly safe for use on living beings. Side effects of prolonged multi-spectrum scan beam exposure are still under investigation, but are likely to be minor and temporary.

“There is no cause for concern,” said Captain Johnson. “My crew have double-checked the radiation saturation of our scanning systems and can reassure our Cres’Nan allies that these incidences of uncontrolled mutation being reported on Cres’Nan Prime, its moons, and other inhabited planets in the Cres’Nan system are unrelated to our activities and are probably completely coincidental.”

Media inquiries can be sent to Lt. (4th grade) Jimmy Skratz, [email protected]

NEWS RELEASE

Media Relations Desk, TSS Expedient

Spacedate: 5226.3

For Immediate Release

TUVIK CITY — Captain Rick Johnson of the Terran Starship Expedient extends his thanks to His Imperial Majesty, Cres’Nan Emperor Xving-Xving T’ang, for hosting his officers at today's reception at the Imperial Palace and extends an official apology to the Emperor, Imperial Princess V'ash and the Cres’Nan people for various misunderstandings that occurred during the visit, particularly those resulting in the death by ritual combat of Cres’Nan Supreme General G’arr.

“The road of interstellar diplomacy can be bumpy at times,” said Captain Johnson. “I wish to express my official regrets for today’s incidents, including the accidental destruction of the Nine Sacred Relics by my Science Officer, Commander Skip Stevenson. I also deeply regret the series of honest misunderstandings that led both to my temporary betrothal to Imperial Princess V’ash and the death of Supreme General G’arr in our subsequent ritual combat duel. I hope we can all put these unfortunate incidents behind us. I also wish to take this opportunity to underscore my continued respect for the Cres’Nan people, their laws, delicious cuisine and vibrant culture.”

Media inquiries can be sent to Lt. (4th grade) Jimmy Skratz, [email protected]

NEWS RELEASE

Media Relations Desk, TSS Expedient

Spacedate: 5227.2

For Immediate Release

CRES’NAN PRIME (ORBIT) — The entire crew of the Terran Starship Expedient offer their condolences to Cres’Nan Emperor Xving-Xving T’ang and Imperial Princess V'ash on yesterday's destruction of the Imperial Residence and significant portions of Tuvik City by the mutant hordes. Captain Rick Johnson and his crew stand with their Cres’Nan allies in this difficult time.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to the families of all those killed or displaced by rampaging mutants,” said Captain Johnson. “These unprovoked and, I wish to emphasize, completely unforeseeable attacks across all planets and inhabited moons of the Cres’Nan system have shocked my crew and I to our very cores. I call upon all mutants to cease their senseless campaign of violence and open peaceful negotiations with Cres'Nan authorities.”

In unrelated news, the media availability originally scheduled for Spacedate 5227.9 has been cancelled due to unavoidable scheduling conflicts. The Expedient Media Relations team regrets any inconvenience.

Media inquiries can be sent to Lt. (4th grade) Jimmy Skratz, [email protected] Please note that, due to the current volume of requests, interviews are not being granted at this time.

NEWS RELEASE

Media Relations Desk, TSS Expedient

Spacedate: 5228.3

For Immediate Release

INTERSTELLAR SPACE — The Terran Starship Expedient has now departed the Cres’Nan system. Captain Rick Johnson and his crew wish to thank all sentient residents of the system for the warm welcome extended during their stay.

“My crew and I have had an amazing time visiting the Cres’Nan system,” said Captain Johnson. “Although we must now leave to continue our noble mission of exploration and discovery, I look forward to returning to this blessed corner of space someday soon to deepen the ties of friendship between our two peoples. I am also pleased to announce that the results of our multi-spectrum scan have been uploaded to the official Terran Science Administration databanks, contributing to the expansion of human knowledge.”

In unrelated news, Terran Federation Admiralty has announced that the 154th Humanitarian Relief Flotilla, under the command of Admiral Thomas “TJ” Richenbacher, is expected to arrive in the Cras’Nan system on Spacedate 5846 to assist with the ongoing mutant abatement campaign and population resettlement efforts.

Media inquiries can be sent to the Terran Federation Media Relations Office at [email protected]

