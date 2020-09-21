W

ith the public health crisis continuing, the University has enlisted your help as a brave teacher in making the tough decisions facing our campus. There are many important decisions to make regarding the safety of students, staff, and faculty. Choose wisely.

1. The University recommends all faculty return to in-person classes. They do however recognize that some may have reservations and would rather teach online. You…

Agree with the wisdom of University administrators and teach in person. (Go to 2)

Foolishly challenge this wisdom and request to teach online. (Go to 3)

2. You decide it won’t be so bad to teach in person. The University creates guidelines to promote social distancing and wearing masks. When you arrive on the first day of class, there is a piece of plexiglass attached to your desk with duct tape. None of the students are wearing masks. You…

Stand behind the barrier for the entire class. (Go to 6)

Politely remind everyone to wear a mask. (Go to 5)

3. The University is skeptical of your decision. You are required to submit extensive medical documentation to justify teaching online while others bravely work in a highly contagious environment. You…

Have no insurance and cannot afford a visit. (Go to 2)

Have insurance but all the available doctors are out of network. “What’s another thousand dollars on the credit card anyway? I’m sure they will reimburse me for the trouble.” (Go to 4)

4. The school does not reimburse you. Your online request is approved but you must create alternative plans in the event campus is reopened. You must create a class that can be started online, moved in person, then back online, and possibly at the same time? It is unclear but you have the weekend to figure it out. You decide…

To ask students to be patient with you as you design three versions of a class you are only paid for once. (Go to 8)

Risking infection of a highly contagious disease is easier for you financially. (Go to 2)

5. A Facebook group emerges of parents angry the school has allowed this to happen. The school has received many complaints about the mask requirement. Teachers are encouraged to recommend but not enforce masks. You…

Decide to give in to the complaints and take off the mask. (Go to 7)

Decide to set an example with the mask even though it is not required. (Go to 8)

6. Multiple students surround your desk after class with questions. The plexiglass shield acting as your sole physical barrier has been breached. Social distancing is your only hope in this situation. You decide to…

Remove the plexiglass and use it to ward off the intruders. (Go to 7)

Step back and ask them to put on a mask. (Go to 5)

7. Several students test positive for the coronavirus. You are blamed for not following the non-mandatory guidelines properly. You are again reminded that student evaluations carry major weight in your annual review. You…

Suggest the guidelines be made mandatory. (Go to 8)

Confide that you have still not been tested for COVID-19. (Go to 9)

8. A petition circulates online calling out your suggestion. You meet with the Dean over Zoom to address complaints. An anti-mask protest takes place in the center of campus. You…

Politely suggest the irony of a virtual meeting even though you are required to teach in person. (Go to 5)

Agree with the students who “pay your salary” and take off the mask for the remainder of the semester. (Go to 7)

9. After several weeks of searching you finally test positive for the coronavirus at a testing site that looks suspiciously like a dumpster behind a Walgreens. (Go to 10)

10. Due to several outbreaks on campus that no one in the administration could have predicted, the University decides to halt in-person classes. Instructors are advised to immediately become an expert in online teaching by Friday. The good news is that the University is no longer concerned about your risk of infection.

Hoping for a different outcome? Go back up to the top and try again next semester.