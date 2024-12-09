Webster's dictionary defines humor as “a normal functioning bodily semifluid or fluid,” and as editors, it has been our pleasure to fill the internet with many funny semifluids and fluids this year. We've published so many funny pieces this year, and it was a tough task to whittle down to just 15. One of the joys of being an editor is getting to read so much good and funny writing, and it was a pleasure to go back through all of 2024's semifluids and pick out a few memorable ones to highlight.

Thanks for the laughs, and see you in 2025!

by Augusta Chapman | Jan 5, 2024

“Dear, it’s your favorite professor from college. I was just rereading your essays because they’re so smart and clearly the best of all the students (ever). I’d like to sell them as a book titled ‘Genius.' Download this PDF to read the first proof.”

by Tod Brubaker | Jan 13, 2024

“Ben was taken from us too soon. 59 isn’t exactly young-young, but it’s not so old that age could have been a factor. So cross shingles off the list.”

by Lillie Franks | Jan 15, 2024

“That’s right, I’d be afraid if I were you too. Afraid of having my actions held up to intellectually rigorous ethical scrutiny! Well, bad news, buddy, because that’s just what you’re about to get!”

by Youmna Chamieh | Feb 5, 2024

“Saving Doris confirmed your passion for your father's passion for bond yields. Heck, in some ways, it was Doris that saved you. ”

by Tom Ellison and Lillian Stone | Feb 26, 2024

“Popular squat varietals include Back Squats, Front Squats, and Boot Cut.

Fun fact: Squats were key to building the eye-popping physique of Downton Abbey heartthrob Maggie Smith.”

by Logan Corcoran | Apr 23, 2024

“Help! Please don't click the ‘skip' button just yet! I'm terribly sorry to interrupt your viewing of the video ‘LOUDEST GRUNTS IN WOMEN'S TENNIS VOL 6,' but I desperately need your help!”

by Heidi Lux | May 2, 2024

“Every time a woman enters our neighborhood and then attempts to back into a parking spot, we dispatch a man with a plastic bag (full of loose Arizona iced teas) to stare at her so hard she gets the dry sweats.”

by Alan Johnson | Jul 5, 2024

“Who here is from out of town? I’ll tell you. This man is from Lewiston, Idaho. This woman was born in Texas, but raised in New Mexico. And this guy in the Ed Hardy shirt? He’s from 2010! I jest, he’s from Bergen, Norway.”

by David Guzman | Jul 10 , 2024

“For one of the times when I said exhale, I meant inhale. I did not mean to instruct you to do double exhales. Please take an extra inhalation now to reset your breaths.”

by R.J. Kushner | Jul 16, 2024

“I’m fairly busy myself, trying to collect tickets and get this train a-movin’. But I always manage to spot you embracing on the platform. And I always like what I see.”

by Tessia Phillips | Sep 18, 2024

“Again, he CAN blink, it is a blink, it just doesn’t look like how you and I blink, but it is technically blinking and it serves the same purpose for him physiologically.”

by Jordan De Padova and Dan Gutenberg | Oct 8, 2024

“I apply to, interview for, and begin an apprenticeship as an electrician. As I use the wire stripper to repair the city’s electrical lines, a tree falls, pinning my leg under its trunk. I use the wood saw to free myself. I then whittle the fallen log into a tasteful mid-century modern footstool with the carving knife.”

by Erin Ross | Oct 23, 2024

“I’m sure you were hoping I’d say something like that, but I’m not a sucker. ‘I am caught in this bear trap and I’m in grave danger' is one of the oldest tricks in the book. That’s right up there with ‘Don’t I know you from somewhere?' Nice try buddy, but this old ruse is exactly how I met my ex.”

by DC Pierson | Oct 30, 2024

“Now you’re thinking, ‘Wait, is that kid’s sexy childless uncle visiting from somewhere cool like Denmark?' But no, I’m not in the states promoting the English translation of a novel called ‘The Most Reciprocal Lover in Copenhagen.' I’ve been in your neighborhood the whole time, showing my allyship to the non-binary punks at the coffee shop by telling them stories about CBGBs they didn’t ask for and aren’t listening to.”

by Tyler Gooch | Nov 7, 2024

“You can’t lock a man up for stealing pasta just because he has long, thin, pasta-colored, angel hair, a bow tie around his neck, a spine curved like a tortellini, and several bits of chewed-up linguine currently in his mustache.”

